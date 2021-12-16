Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Access to clean and pure drinking water is now extremely affordable and convenient, with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store extending a plethora of exclusive offers on water purifiers across price ranges.

The online platform has announced that the best-selling water purifiers from top brands like Paramount can be purchased on easy EMIs starting from Rs. 1,709. Additionally, 30% cashback upto Rs. 5,000 can be availed on such purchases.

The No Cost EMI facility, on the other hand, allows customers to save more by paying for the water purifier in interest-free monthly instalments. Thus, shoppers can purchase their preferred Paramount water purifier on EMIs along with flexible repayment tenors. Other benefits such as zero down payment facility on select models and free home delivery also make the deal irresistible.

Featuring the latest and most advanced water purification technologies, modern water purifiers ensure that the drinking water is bereft of contaminants. They remove all the impurities including bacteria, viruses, arsenic, pesticides and fluorides while retaining all the essential minerals in the water and enhancing its taste.

Some of the popular water purifiers available on the EMI Store include:

Paramount Pure 80 LPH Water Purifier Blue (Lake Supreme 80) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 11,907, zero down payment and flat 10% off.

Paramount Pure 15 LPH Water Purifier Blue (Platinum Plus BF) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,347, zero down payment and flat 10% off.

Zero B Eco RO 6L Storage with Active Silver and High Recovery Water Purifier Save 70% Water 8 stages Water Purification with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,771, zero down payment and flat 15% off.

LG 8 L Water Purifier Black (WW140NP) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,366 and flat 16% off.

Eureka Forbes 7 L Water Purifier Black (AQUAGUARD ENHANCE NXT RO+UV+MTDS) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,546, zero down payment and flat 16% off.

Benefits of purchasing water purifiers from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

By shopping on the EMI Store, customers can avail never-before-seen deals and discounts on products across all categories. They can purchase the product on No Cost EMI by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, with flexible tenors ranging from 3 months to 24 months and get it home delivered free of cost. Furthermore, the zero down payment provision on select models allows shoppers to bring home the latest water purifiers without making any upfront payment.

How to purchase water purifiers from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Choose the desired water purifier model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

Enter the required information, including name and delivery address

Click on the "Generate OTP" option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

Confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products.

Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

