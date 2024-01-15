PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 15: Shree Ambika Fashion, renowned for its prints and unique fashion, showcased their latest collection at the prestigious Jaipur Fashion Expo. The event witnessed the glamorous presence of the stunning Manushi Chhillar, who graced the ramp with elegance, epitomizing the essence of Shree Ambika Fashion's new collection.

Founded in 2014 by Manish Garg, Shree Ambika Fashion has grown to become one of the leading manufacturers in Jaipur. Garg's visionary approach to fashion was evident in the mesmerizing display of the new collection, which aimed to recreate Indian Jaipur prints with a modern twist.

The runway came alive with a total of 24 models flaunting Shree Ambika Fashion's outfits, each carefully crafted to reflect the traditional essence of Rajasthan. The color palette was a tribute to the vibrant culture of the region, and the showcase featured a variety of cuts that beautifully merged tradition with contemporary fashion.

The theme of the collection was inspired by the royalty of Rajasthan and its architectural marvels, with a subtle hint of tribal vibes. Pure cotton was the fabric of choice, creating flowy and flayed wearable fashion that captured the spirit of Jaipur.

Shree Ambika Fashion takes pride in its dedicated team, constantly working to bring out the best, most phenomenal and innovative textiles. The grand spectacle at the Jaipur Fashion Expo was more than just a runway; it was a journey of resilience and passion.

In the words of Manish Garg, "Our goal is to create fashion that not only reflects the rich heritage of Jaipur but also incorporates modern trends. The showcase at Jaipur Fashion Expo is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team." The Show was directed by internationally renowned show director Lokesh Sharma.

The entire collection celebrated the acknowledgment of effort, the celebration of resilience, and the recognition by the media, whose lenses magnified the beauty of dedication in every stitch. Shree Ambika Fashion continues to be a trailblazer in the fashion industry, leaving an indelible mark with each collection.

