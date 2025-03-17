PNN

New Delhi [India], March 17: HUEMN, India's iconic fashion label led by Pranav Misra, joins forces with ace cricketer Shreyas Iyer to launch a capsule collection designed for performance, built for movement, and made to be lived in--on the field, in the city, or anywhere in between.

"When we first connected, it wasn't about fashion or cricket. It was about fire--the kind that drives you, shapes you, and pushes you forward. We come from different worlds, but we speak the same language: one built on instinct, resilience, and the desire to always keep going. This collection is a reflection of that."

- Shreyas Iyer & Pranav Misra

The Design

The Shreyas Iyer x HUEMN collection design balances fire and thunder, life and play. A true meeting of minds between Shreyas' dynamic game and Pranav's artistic vision, the collection channels power, precision, and raw authenticity.

Signature elements include the SI graphic, "Fire & Thunder" motifs, and Shreyas's jersey number "96", anchoring the collection in his winning mindset. Designed in earthy tones, the pieces exude understated confidence, while HUEMN's oversized, unisex silhouettes ensure a distinct presence for the wearer.

HUEMN's signature mud wash reflects the untamed, unfiltered energy of sport. The Dreamers & Doers Club Badge, a symbol of HUEMN's disruptive ethos, celebrates those who challenge the status quo--a principle both Pranav and Shreyas live by.

The Collaboration

"This collection is a reflection of how I like to move--effortless, yet always ready. It's been incredible to work with HUEMN, a brand that speaks my language when it comes to style. Every detail in this capsule carries a part of me--my number, my signature, my passion, my aesthetic. I can't wait for people to experience it and make it their own."

- Shreyas Iyer, Cricketer (Exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide)

"At HUEMN, we don't just create clothes; we create culture. This collaboration isn't just about sport or fashion; it's about a mindset. Every piece in this collection is a reflection of that energy, designed to move with you, to tell your story, and to be lived in."

- Pranav Misra, Co-founder & Creative Director, HUEMN

The partnership was facilitated by RISE Worldwide, which works closely with IP owners and brands to help launch unique licensing programs, creating meaningful brand extensions and unlocking value for stakeholders.

Availability

The Shreyas Iyer x HUEMN collection will be available on HUEMN's official website: www.huemn.in.

About HUEMN

HUEMN (pronounced "human") is a homegrown, ready-to-wear fashion label from India, led by visionary designer Pranav Misra. The brand crafts contemporary, handcrafted, unisex fashion informed by the social, political, and cultural landscapes of our times.

HUEMN's provocative, culture-driven design language has earned it recognition from Vogue, GQ, Hypebeast, and WGSN, and accolades such as Vogue Forces of Fashion 2023, Vogue India Fashion Fund 2017, and Elle Style Awards. Under Pranav's leadership, HUEMN has been a pioneer in pushing the boundaries of Indian luxury fashion, becoming one of the first brands to introduce athleisure to the high-fashion space and earning international acclaim, including a showcase in Milan, supported by Vogue Italia.

Driven by the power of storytelling through fashion, Pranav continues to shape the fashion narrative, ensuring that HUEMN remains at the forefront of creative expression, innovation, and disruption.

Website: www.huemn.in

Instagram: @_huemn

