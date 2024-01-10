PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited (BSE - 530977), engaged in the manufacturing of Cement and Solar Power Generation and Distribution in the state of Karnataka has been awarded for maintaining the best quality of cement & for achieving zero product failure in last 3 years at Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Hubli. This recognition was presented during the celebration of the 77th BIS foundation day.

The award was felicitated by dignitaries to Mr. Mohan Rao - General Manager Plant Operations on behalf of Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited on 6th January, 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkatesh Katwa, Chairmanof Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited said, "It is truly an honor to receive an award for maintaining the highest quality standards in cement production. This commendation, presented during the celebration of the 77th BIS foundation day, reaffirms our dedication to delivering top-notch products in the field of Cement and Solar Power Generation and Distribution in the state of Karnataka. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of quality and innovation as we continue to contribute to the growth and development of the industry."

Incorporated in the year 1993 Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited (KCIL), formerly Katwa Udyog Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of Cement and Solar Power Generation and Distribution in the state of Karnataka India.

The Business segments are divided into two verticals 1) Manufacturing of cement 2) Generation of Electricity using Solar Power. The cement plants are located at Bagalkot district, Karnataka and the Solar power plant is located at Koppal, Karnataka.

