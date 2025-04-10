What happens when India's most forward-thinking CEOs share a common stage? You get a front-row seat to the future of business, technology, and leadership!

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: The stage is set for SHRM TECH 2.0 Conference & Expo, the premier gathering of HR and business leaders, technologists, and innovators, taking place at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Ranked as the second-best HR tech conference globally by Forbes, SHRM TECH 2.0 promises to be a transformative experience for over 2,000 delegates exploring the convergence of people, technology, and business strategy.

Venue & Date: Mumbai, India -- May 20-21, 2025 This 11th edition of SHRM TECH brings together an impressive lineup of 120+ global speakers, 100+ exhibitors, TED-style spotlight talks, and 20+ curated roundtable discussions, making it the definitive platform for real-world insights, actionable strategies, and cutting-edge innovation.

Achal Khanna, CEO - SHRM India, APAC & MENA, emphasized:

"SHRM TECH has always been about pushing boundaries, and with SHRM TECH 2.0, we are elevating the conversation to a global level. This year, we are fostering a unique confluence of ideas, insights, and innovations that will shape the workplace of tomorrow. SHRM TECH 2.0 is not just a conference; it's a movement towards a more connected, AI-powered, and people-centric future of work." D Shivakumar, SHRM Conference and Advisory Council Chair & Operating Partner, Advent International, added:

"SHRM TECH 2.0 is the ideal place to engage with thought leaders to broaden and deepen your own network. Your network is your net worth. So, see you at SHRM TECH 2.0." Highlights Not to Be Missed: Visionary Keynotes by Industry Titans

* Zarin Daruwalla, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank India* Puneet Chandok, CEO, Microsoft India and South Asia* A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC* Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO, Tata Power* Andy Biladeau, Chief Transformation Officer, SHRM Marketing Power Panel - The Future of Strategy

* Prasanth Kumar (CEO, GroupM South Asia)* Lulu Raghavan (CEO Asia, Landor & Fitch)* Deepali Naair (CMO, CK Birla Group) TED-Style Spotlight Talks - Bold Ideas in Action

* Amazon Pay, Lowe Lintas, McKinsey leaders sharing real-world impact stories Privacy 2.0 - The Next Frontier of Digital Security

Featuring top experts from Grant Thornton and KPMG The Conglomerate Big Debate

Top CEOs from Reliance Retail, Godrej, Adani Cement, and JSW MG Motor take the stage in a powerful conversation moderated by Dr. Ajit Ranade, Eminent Economist Why SHRM TECH 2.0 is Unmissable:

* India's innovation capital - Mumbai - serves as the perfect backdrop for the future of work* Cutting-edge discussion on AI, automation, the metaverse, digital ethics, and more* A rare intersection of HR, technology, and business leadership in one event* Tailored for CHROs, CXOs, People Managers, Tech Professionals, Academia, and startups Join the movement. Be where the future of work is being shaped.

Register now at: SHRMTech2.0 Conference & Expo

