Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play host to the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League as the two in form sides battle it out for supremacy. Bengaluru beat Mumbai in their last game, their third win of the campaign and climbed to the third spot in the points table. Meanwhile Delhi have played three and won three so far and will be keen to continue their winning momentum here and secure the top spot in the standings. Both these teams have the right balance in the squad and the players look in form. RCB vs DC Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match 23.

Bengaluru lost at home the last time they played with a poor showing against the Gujarat Titans. Their batting let them down that evening but it remains their strong point. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, and Devdutt Padikkal are power hitters, who can run away with the game in the space of few overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood will lead the wicket taking charge for the home side.

Faf du Plessis missed the last game for Delhi but he is likely to be back for this game. K L Rahul showed his class against Chennai with a brilliant half-century and he is one player that can hold the innings together for the visitors. Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi could be given another opportunity in the playing eleven. Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav have consistently picked up wickets so far and Bengaluru will do well to keep them quiet.

When is RCB vs DC IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 10. The RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Virat Kohli Opens Up on His Batting Methods Ahead of RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Clash, Says ‘Batting Is Never About Ego; I Want To Play According to Situation’.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the RCB vs DC IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 Star Sports 1 Hindi, SD & HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. For the RCB vs DC IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RCB vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. It should be a high scoring game with Bengaluru securing a victory here.

