Business News | Shyam Dhani Industries Limited Reports 26.32 Percent Jump in Total Income and 11.79 Percent Rise in EBITDA in H2 FY26

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 30: Shyam Dhani Industries Limited (NSE - SHYAMDHANI), one of Rajasthan's largest and most recognized spice brands, specializing in manufacturing premium-quality IPM (Integrated Pest Management) and ETO-free (Ethylene Oxide-Free) spices, has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 & FY26.

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The Company offers over 163 varieties of high-quality spices - including Ground Spices, Blended Spices, Whole Spices, and Grocery Products. With a wide customer base across General Trade, Modern Trade, Quick Commerce, Export, Private Label, and HoReCa segments, the Company continues to expand its reach in domestic and international markets.

Key Consolidated Financial HighlightsKey Highlights - H2 FY26:-Total Income of ₹8,239.34 Lakhs, YoY growth of 26.32%-EBITDA of ₹824.48 Lakhs, YoY growth of 11.79%-PAT of ₹433.67 Lakhs, YoY growth of 12.57%-EPS of ₹2.64, YoY growth of 1.93%Key Highlights - FY26:-Total Income of ₹14,621.88 Lakhs, YoY growth of 17.21%-EBITDA of ₹1,694.91 Lakhs, YoY growth of 16.14%-PAT of ₹853.70 Lakhs, YoY growth of 6.16%-EPS of ₹5.20, compared to ₹5.41 in FY25 (decline of 3.88%)

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Commenting on the development, Mr. Ramawtar Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of Shyam Dhani Industries Limited said, "We are pleased to report a resilient performance during H2 FY26, reflecting the sustained momentum in our business operation and growing acceptance of our products. The Company delivered a healthy 26.32% year-on-year growth in Total Income to ₹8,239.34 Lakhs in H2 FY26, while PAT increased to ₹433.67 Lakhs during the same period, demonstrating the strength of our business discipline and expanding market presence.

Our company believes purity and safety in Indian spices shouldn't be a premium; it's everyone's right. Hence, we entered into a new era of purity by introducing "IPM and ETO Free Spices," aiming to minimize the use of chemical pesticides and promote natural methods in conventional farming.Furthermore, we have strengthened the visibility of our 'SHYAM' brand through strategic marketing initiatives, including the promotional campaign featuring brand ambassador Ms. Preity G. Zinta.

Moving forward, our strategic initiatives and continued emphasis on business development are expected to drive steady growth and long-term value creation. We remain focused on expanding our market reach, enhancing product quality, and driving sustainable long-term growth. We also continue to enhance our manufacturing and supply chain capabilities to efficiently cater to evolving consumer demand across domestic and international markets."

Operational Highlights

Brand Endorsement Campaign CompletionIn FY27, initiated a strategic brand expansion drive with the launch of Shyam Kitchen Spices featuring Ms. Preity G. Zinta as brand ambassador.The campaign is aimed at strengthening brand awareness and enhancing consumer engagement across digital platforms.About Shyam Dhani Industries LimitedShyam Dhani Industries Limited, established on October 10, 2010, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is a fast-growing spice manufacturing company committed to delivering high-quality products across India. The Company transitioned from a private limited entity to a public limited company on October 8, 2024, marking a key milestone in its growth journey. Another significant milestone was achieved in December 2025, when the Company was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), further strengthening its growth trajectory, enhancing its market presence, and reinforcing its commitment to creating long-term value for stakeholders.The company operates a modern manufacturing facility in Manpura Road, Jatawali, Near Delhi Bypass, Tehsil Chomu, Jaipur, Rajasthan, supported by a registered office that also houses its packaging unit and research & development department in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area, Jaipur. It specializes in producing over 163 varieties of spices, sourcing raw materials directly from mandis and suppliers across the country to ensure quality and consistency.Its diverse product portfolio includes ground spices, blended spices, whole spices, and essential grocery items. With a strong presence across more than 10 Indian states, its products are widely available through leading retail chains. The company has also expanded its footprint internationally, catering to markets such as UAE, Oman, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, and Mongolia.For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹14,621.88 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,694.91 Lakhs & PAT of ₹853.70 Lakhs.Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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