Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 16: Signoria Creation, (NSE - SIGNORIA), a leading name in women's apparel industry is pleased to announce the commencement of commercial production at its new rented premises located at Plot No. 37, Krishna Nagar, Village Kalyanpura, Tehsil Sanganer, District Jaipur (303503), Rajasthan as of May 13, 2025.

This expansion represents a significant step forward in Signoria's long-term strategy to scale operations and reinforce its presence in the market. The new facility features advanced production infrastructure aimed at boosting capacity, enhancing efficiency, and elevating product quality. The increased output is expected to streamline operations, shorten lead times, and support the introduction of new product lines.

With this facility, Signoria Creation marks a pivotal advancement in its growth journey. Spanning 5,000 square feet, the newly operational unit is equipped to accommodate 130 machines, boosting daily production capacity by 1,000 pieces--from 2,500 to 3,500 pieces per day--representing a robust 40% increase, enabling the company to better meet rising demand, scale up its offerings, and strengthen supply chain responsiveness.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Vasudev Agarwal, CMD of Signoria Creation Limited said, "We are pleased to announce the commencement of commercial production at our new Jaipur facility, a key milestone in our strategic growth plan. This expansion significantly enhances our production capabilities, enabling us to respond more efficiently to increasing demand while maintaining our commitment to quality. It positions us to tap into larger orders, enter new markets and further solidify Signoria Creation's reputation as a dynamic and dependable player in the women's apparel industry.

With this development, Signoria Creation Ltd. is strategically positioned to tap into new growth avenues, expand its footprint, and continue delivering sustained value to all stakeholders."

