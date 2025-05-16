RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumes almost a week after it was suspended due to cross-border tension between India and Pakistan. In match number 58, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with an aim to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs. The RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match takes place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17. The RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 58.

RCB are currently placed second on the IPL 2025 points table with eight wins from 11 matches. And the Rajat Patidar-led side have been victorious in their last four back-to-back matches. KKR, on the other hand, are in sixth spot on the IPL 2025 team standings. Meanwhile, we have drafted the RCB vs KKR Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. RCB Fans Plan Epic Tribute for Virat Kohli After His Retirement From Test Cricket, Urge Supporters to Wear ‘Test Whites’ During IPL 2025 Clash vs KKR at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Phill Salt (RCB) and Jitesh Sharma (RCB).

Batters: Virat Kohli (RCB), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Rajat Patidar (RCB), A Raghuvanshi (KKR) and Rinku Singh (KKR).

All-Rounders: Romario Shepherd (RCB), Sunil Narine (KKR)

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) and Yash Dayal (RCB).

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c), Sunil Narine (vc).

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Phill Salt (RCB), Jitesh Sharma (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Rajat Patidar (RCB), A Raghuvanshi (KKR), Rinku Singh (KKR), Romario Shepherd (RCB), Sunil Narine (KKR), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) and Yash Dayal (RCB).

