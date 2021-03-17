Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 2021 edition of Code Combat, dunnhumby's annual competitive coding and problem-solving event, held virtually; saw over 10,000 engineers, programmers and coders across India competing to resolve a complex problem in a time-based controlled environment.

In partnership with TechGig, India's largest tech community, this second edition challenge was set to test skillsets across multiple levels.

The C# track in this second edition of Code Combat continued to draw those interested in competitive coding, while the new ML/Python track allowed data science stalwarts to showcase their prowess combined with their business problem-solving skills.

The challenges judged multiple skills including domain proficiency, modelling skills, and business understanding along with solution scalability, innovation and effectiveness of the solution through a series of rounds.

Mugdha Banerjee won the grand prize of Rs 75,000 with a record winning code execution time of 4.21 seconds in the final round of the C# challenge.

Following Mugdha, Manoj Kumar Mandal and Iram Ali Ahmad won the first and second prizes with execution times of 6.21 and 6.54 seconds.

"The contest was really interesting," said Iram Ali. "It tested almost every aspect of a programmer like theoretical knowledge about C# through MCQs, practical knowledge through coding rounds. The questions in both coding rounds were very challenging and interesting as they required deep understanding of algorithms and data structures. Overall, it was a great experience."

"The dunnhumby Code Combat 2.0 was fun, interesting and a great opportunity for me to learn and explore. Winning the competition gives me a lot of confidence to learn more and succeed. I really appreciate the organisers for giving me this opportunity to work on such an interesting business problem," said Sunkishala Karthik, winner of the Python and ML challenge.

Following Sunikshala, Barkha Agrawal and Lovekesh Bhati came second and third.

"It's great to see the enthusiasm around the virtual avatar of this challenge in its second year of inception. We had some great submissions for both of the C# programming and Machine Learning problems. At dunnhumby we believe diversity of thought is a competitive edge and it's been fantastic to see the success of our female participants with 5 of the top 10 winners being women, including the winner of the C# challenge Mugdha Banerjee. Congratulations to the winning candidates," explained Paritosh Kumar, Head of Product Engineering at dunnhumby.

dunnhumby has recently been in news for its highly talented pool of employees with three of dunnhumby's people managers in India's top 100 Great People Managers 2020 by Forbes and Great Manager Institute.

The dunnhumby team was also recognised by Analytics India Magazine with Sanjay Shukla from dunnhumby being named as one of the '40 under 40' data scientists in India. Read more here.

Manoj Madhusudanan, Head of dunnhumby India, has explained how strengthening innovation and culture are two pillars of dunnhumby's growth: "A culture of innovation is pivotal for us to achieve the vision of India being the engine driving dunnhumby's growth. Events such as these act as enablers and there is no better time than a pandemic-induced pressure to foster innovative ideas and boost up the organisation."

Learn more at www.dunnhumby.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)