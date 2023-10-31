NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: In line with the commitment to foster an organization culture that encourages ethical conduct and integrity, SKF India, recently dedicated a whole week to celebrate compliance across India and Southeast Asia region. The event took place from October 9 to 13, and included various activities with an aim to build awareness and encourage employees across all levels to follow the highest of ethical standards.

Emphasizing the significance of Compliance Week, Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India, said, "Creating and maintaining an ethical, high-performing culture requires the dedication of all our employees and partners. By celebrating Compliance Week, we are reminded of ways to embed compliance into everything we do to uphold and maintain the trust of customers, partners, and other stakeholders. As a purpose-led company, it's important to ensure that the decisions we make today are well informed and balanced - now and in the future."

The 3rd edition of the Compliance Week 2023 included daily communications focusing on key aspects of compliance and ethics. Some of the key highlights of the week were leadership talks on promoting the speak-up culture, quizzes on cybersecurity, informative sessions on compliance in the value chain and conflict avoidance as well as games like 'Find the Perfect Pair' and 'Make the Right Choice', to shine a spotlight on the importance of compliance and ethics and boost compliance culture.

In addition, an updated Code of Conduct and Conflict of Interest policy was launched to underscore the important role each employee plays in compliance and ethics. The week wrapped up by awarding winners for their unique and innovative approaches to celebrate Compliance Week and for their enthusiastic participation.

Ranjan Kumar, Director - Ethics, Legal, Sustainability, and Corporate Affairs at SKF India & Southeast Asia, stated, "Compliance Week serves as a reminder of our shared commitment to ethical values and expectations and how we incorporate that mindset into our daily actions and behaviors. We believe ethics & compliance is not something we learn, it's something we live every day. Over 3400 employees across the region came together to participate actively and explore different aspects of compliance in the business environment."

As a purpose-driven company, SKF is dedicated to creating a culture of integrity, respect, and trust and doing business the right way-always. The Compliance Week 2023 reinforces SKF's commitment to upholding the highest of ethical standards in all its operations.

