Business News | SkillsDA in IFIP WG 11.9 International Conference in Digital Forensics 2024

New Delhi [India], January 8: The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) in collaboration with the University of Tulsa, USA is organizing the 20th Annual IFIP WG 11.9 International Conference on Digital Forensics in New Delhi on January 4 - 5, 2020 at Eros Hotel.

The conference is attended by prominent people from various investigative agencies including forensic labs, academicians, researchers, law enforcement personnel and government officials and participation from 15 countries (including USA, UK, Sweden, South Africa, Hong Kong and Australia) around the world. The two-day conference comprises of 7 sessions where 15 research papers will be presented on topics like Deepfakes, Digital Forensic Models, Network Forensics, Digital Forensic Tools and Techniques, Cloud Forensics, Mobile and Embedded Device Forensics, Industrial Control System and Forensics.

The keynote lectures are delivered by experts including Lt. Gen. M. Unnikrishnan Nair, National Cyber Security Coordinator, National Security Council Secretariat, Government of India, New Delhi, India on "Digital Forensics: Visions and Directions"; and Dr. Gaurav Gupta, Additional Director and Scientist E, Ministry of Electronics, and Information Technology (MeitY) on "Evolving Digital Forensics Echosystem". Lt Col (Dr.) Santosh Khadsare - eSec Forte Technologies while welcoming keynotes emphasized the need of atmanirbharta (indigenous development of products) of digital forensic infrastructure.

Talking about the conference, Dr. Gaurav Gupta, General Chair of the conference and Additional Director/Scientist 'E' at Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) said "Since criminals are most creative but lazy people on earth, these traits can be used to develop the solutions to tackle the menace of computer frauds and cyber-crimes. This conference will serve as the platform for researchers and practitioners from all around the world to showcase their novel research work targeted towards that goal. The country needs Digital Forensic Mission to develop the ecosystem to ensure people trust in digital technologies".

Dr. Somitra Kr Sanadhya, the Organizing Chair of the conference and Professor (CSE), Dean (Digital Transformation) and Chief Information Security Officer Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT - Jodhpur has contributed immensely in organizing the conference. Talking about his work and the conference, Prof. Somitra said "My area of work is centered around Computer Security; and Digital Forensics is an emerging field which promises to deliver solutions that could benefit law enforcement agencies to speed up investigation of cases that involve electronic evidence. My aim in being associated with organization of the 20th International Conference on Digital Forensics is to introduce Indian students interested in pursuing research in the field of Digital Forensics to the top-notch research happening in this area."

Kottaram V Ramesh, Managing Director, and Chief Vision Officer, INGU's Knowledge Academy Private Limited during his address emphasized the need to develop nurtured talent in Digital Forensics in the country beginning from colleges and institutions.

The IFIP Working Group 11.9 on Digital Forensics is an active international community of scientists, engineers, and practitioners dedicated to advancing the state of the art of research and practice in the important field of digital forensics. The 20th Annual IFIP WG 11.9 International Conference on Digital Forensics will provide a forum for presenting original, unpublished research results and innovative ideas related to the extraction, analysis, and preservation of all forms of electronic evidence. The relevance and connect between 20thIFIP WG 11.9 International Conference on Digital Forensics with the aim and mission of MeitY is promotion of research efforts in the new and interesting field of Digital Forensics. Digital Forensics research outputs are directly related to the development of secure solutions for computer systems and cyber space.

