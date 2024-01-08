Sri Lanka will now be ready to face Zimbabwe for the second ODI of the series. Talking about the first ODI, the match ended up in a no-result contest. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. While batting first they scored the target 273 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Charith Asalanka went on to complete a century in Sri Lanka. Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama played two crucial knocks for the Sri Lankan team. PCB Upset With Spinner Abrar Ahmed for Ignoring Medical Advice During Rehab.

The start for Sri Lanka was not very good but they managed to somehow get on with the flow as the game progressed. Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Faraz Akram went on to take two wickets each from the Zimbabwe side Sikandar Raza also took one wicket from the Zimbabwe side. Tapiwa Mufudza bowled a significant 10-over spell as he was very economical.

Zimbabwe when started on the chase met with two early blows as Dilshan Madushanka struck both wickets without giving away any run in two overs. The joy of the cricket match was short-lived by fans as the annoying rain came in and stopped the play. Later it was confirmed that the match could not be continued. SL vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024: Charith Asalanka Hits Century for Sri Lanka Before Rain Spoils Opening Match Against Zimbabwe.

When is SL vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lankan cricket team will face their Zimbabwe counterparts in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Monday, January 8. The SL vs ZIM 2nd ODI will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, and is scheduled to start at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of SL vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2023-24 Match?

Fans in India can watch the live broadcast of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI on Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels. For live streaming details of SL vs ZIM, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of SL vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2023-24 Match?

With Sony Sports Network holding the rights to broadcasting, SonyLIV will provide live streaming of the SL vs ZIM with a subscription fee to pay. Live Streaming can be watched on smartphone apps and also on the website. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI can also be watched on the FanCode app.

