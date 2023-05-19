Sky Gold Limited Soars to New Heights in FY23, Crossing the Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue Milestone Q4 FY23 Consolidated Net Profit Up 48 per cent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI/PNN): Sky Gold Limited (BSE Code:541967), one of the leading jewellery companies based in Mumbai reported audited Financial Results for the Q4 FY23 & FY23.

Financials at a Glance:

Also Read | Buffalo Attack in Kerala: Two Die After Being Attacked By Wild Animal in Kottayam District.

Q4 FY23:

* Total Revenue at Rs 270.14 Cr

Also Read | PUBG Aka BGMI Video Game on 3-Months of Strict Trial, Closely Watching User Harm and Addiction, Says IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Return of Battlegrounds Mobile India To India.

* EBITA at Rs 11.91 Cr

* PAT at Rs 5.57 Cr

* EPS at Rs 5.66

FY23:

* Total Revenue at Rs 1154.76 Cr

* EBITA at Rs 37.26 Cr

* PAT at Rs 22.47 Cr

* EPS at Rs 17.32

Speaking on the occasion Mangesh Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Sky Gold Limited said - "This year has been unequivocally the most exceptional in our company's history as we have surpassed the monumental milestone of Rs 1,000 Crore in turnover. It is an extraordinary moment that exemplifies the unwavering faith our customers place in our work.

We firmly believe in the continuation of this growth trajectory as we relentlessly focus on innovating new designs and steadfastly satisfying the evolving needs of our esteemed customers. Our commitment to excellence remains resolute, and we are confident in our ability to achieve even greater success in the future."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)