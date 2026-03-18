Nita Ambani receiving the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 from Nobel Laureate Prof Mohan Munasinghe (R) and from the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta.

PRNewswire

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 18: Smt. Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was conferred the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) (https://kiss.ac.in/) campus here on Monday.

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The award was presented by Nobel Laureate from Sri Lanka, Prof. Mohan Munasinghe, in the presence of the Founder of KIIT (https://kiit.ac.in/), KISS and KIMS (https://kims.kiit.ac.in/), Dr. Achyuta Samanta (https://achyutasamanta.com/). Senior functionaries of the institutions, along with a large number of students and dignitaries, attended the function.

The award recognised Smt. Ambani's outstanding humanitarian initiatives and her significant contributions to social development through education, healthcare, rural transformation, women's empowerment and sports promotion through the Reliance Foundation.

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In her acceptance speech, Smt. Ambani said that Dr. Samanta has built two modern temples of education -- KIIT and KISS. These two institutions are a matter of pride for our country. She said that she feels proud to receive the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award and added that the honour is not hers alone, but belongs to the entire team of Reliance Foundation.

Addressing the 40,000 students of KISS, she said, "I will never forget the love and affection you have given me here." She further said that it was truly a privilege for her to visit the two remarkable institutions, KIIT and KISS.

She expressed that she was overwhelmed to come to the pious land of Lord Jagannath. She also added that Odisha has a rich culture, traditions and values, and that the people of Odisha share a deep and strong connection with nature.

She said that there is no difference between boys and girls and that whatever boys can do, girls can do as well. Advising the students, she said, "This is just the beginning, not your final goal. You should dream big, and to achieve those dreams, you must work hard with dedication."

She further advised the students never to leave the path of righteousness. "I see the future of India here in KISS. After seeing the children here, I am confident that the future of India is bright," she added.

The KISS Humanitarian Award, initiated in 2008 by Dr. Samanta, is the highest honour of KISS, dedicated to recognising individuals and organisations that embody the spirit of humanitarian work worldwide. The award consists of a citation scroll and a gold-plated trophy.

In his welcome speech, Dr. Samanta said, "Success doesn't mean achieving things only for your self; true success is bringing light into the lives of others." Giving the example of Smt. Nita Ambani, he said, "Great initiatives never go in vain if pursued with dedication." He praised Smt. Ambani for her multi-dimensional social work, for which she is loved and respected by all. "In this materialistic world, earning love and respect is not easy. However, She has earned immense love and respect from people for her noble social and humanitarian work" Dr. Samanta added. He thanked Smt. Ambani for graciously accepting the KISS Humanitarian Award.

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