Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: Solarium Green Energy Limited successfully listed its Initial Public Offering on 13th February on the BSE SME platform with a listing gain of 6% and share price rose another 5% to hit the upper circuit. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it strengthens its presence in the renewable energy industry. The Company's shares were issued at Rs191 per share, opened at Rs202 per share and closed at Rs212.10 per share, reflecting strong investor confidence and market enthusiasm for Solarium's vision of a sustainable future.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue, while Link Intime India Private Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

The Company was founded by Ankit Garg, an alumnus of the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, who established Solarium Green Energy Limited, a prominent provider of turnkey solar solutions. The company delivers a wide array of services, including design, engineering, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M). Catering to a diverse clientele across residential, commercial, industrial, and government sectors, Solarium Green Energy specializes in an extensive range of projects, including residential and commercial rooftop systems, ground-mounted installations, solar trees, carports, solar-wind hybrid projects, and energy storage solar solutions.

Solarium Green Energy Limited remains a leader in the sector. Between April'21 to September'24, the company successfully completed 11,195 residential rooftop projects, 172 C&I projects, and 17 government projects. As on December'24 Solarium is managing ongoing projects worth Rs185 Crores, out of which around Rs45 Crore revenue have been booked till September'24, also new tenders under bidding totaling Rs885 Crores.

For the period ended 31st March 2024, The Company reported Revenue from Operations stands at Rs177.40 Crores, EBITDA stands at Rs23.78 Crores & PAT Rs15.59 Crores. And in H1 of FY25 the company reported Revenue from Operations of Rs81.99 Crores with an EBITDA of Rs11.59 Crores and PAT of Rs7.55 Crores.

