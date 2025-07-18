NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 18: Sony India announces the launch of the highly anticipated BRAVIA 5, the latest addition to its iconic BRAVIA television lineup. The new launch is designed to redefine home entertainment, the BRAVIA 5 offers an immersive viewing experience like never before. The BRAVIA 5 is available in multiple screen sizes to suit diverse viewing preferences and living spaces, ensuring there's a perfect fit for every home. Powered by Sony's most advanced visual and audio technologies, this latest innovation setting a new benchmark for home entertainment in India.

1. With Advanced AI Processor XR, BRAVIA 5 delivers scenes with enhanced picture quality

The BRAVIA 5's Advanced AI Processor XR combines artificial intelligence, which analyzes signals and data using machine learning, with cognitive intelligence that processes content based on how humans see and hear. This dual approach delivers unmatched realism and enhanced picture quality by making images appear more natural and lifelike.

2. Experience eye-popping visuals with BRAVIA 5's XR Backlight Master Drive

With XR Backlight Master Drive technology, the TV uses advanced technology that delivers brighter highlights, deeper blacks, which makes the visuals appear more realistic, natural, and immersive with a wider dynamic range.

3. Experience cinematic HDR visuals and multidimensional surround sound with Dolby Vision and Atmos

With Dolby Vision and Atmos, BRAVIA 5 delivers a truly cinema like experience at home. Customers can now experience picture quality with richer colors, deeper contrast, and better brightness along with improved sound quality by creating immersive, 3D and spatial audio. Together, these technologies elevate both visuals and sound, making BRAVIA 5 an ideal choice for a complete cinematic experience at home.

4. Experience true cinematic visuals with Studio Calibrated Mode, presenting content exactly as the creators envisioned

BRAVIA 5 equipped with Studio Calibrated Mode that reproduce the image quality intended by film content creators in a home setting. In addition to the existing established Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and Sony Pictures Core Calibrated Mode, Prime Video Calibrated Mode is a new mode designed to provide customers with even more ways to experience premium entertainment through the lens of the creator. With Prime Video Calibrated Mode, customers can enjoy optimum picture quality that is automatically calibrated across movies, series and for the first time, live sports.

5. SONY PICTURES CORE, allows customers to access a vast library of movies in near 4K Blu-ray quality, including IMAX Enhanced titles

With SONY PICTURES CORE feature, BRAVIA 5 offers Sony Pictures movies in the highest image quality and more enhanced formats at home. Whether it's the latest blockbusters or timeless classics, Sony Pictures Core ensures that viewers can enjoy high-quality content with stunning detail and depth, making the most of the TV's advanced display and sound technologies.

6. XR Contrast Booster 10 offers improved black levels, brightness, as well as natural contrast

Experience high picture quality with the new BRAVIA 5's XR Contrast Booster 10 technology. The device elevates both brightness and black levels to produce a more lifelike and immersive viewing experience for the audiences. Whether it's a dimly lit medieval drama or a high-definition moonlit scene, this feature brings out the subtle gradations and vibrant clarity that define premium picture quality.

7. Witness stunning colours with XR Triluminos Pro and remarkable clarity with XR Clear Image technology

XR Triluminos Pro in the BRAVIA 5 reproduces over a billion colours, capturing subtle differences in saturation and hue that enable natural shades in every detail. This technology ensures that every hue and shade is rendered accurately, making images appear true to life. With XR Clear image's all new AI algorithm, the new BRAVIA 5 delivers amazingly realistic Picture quality. With this technology, customers can now experience improved and expanded color quality along with better clarity experience.

8. With XR Motion Clarity technology, the new BRAVIA 5 offers smooth action scenes like never before

With XR Motion Clarity technology, the new BRAVIA 5 delivers ultra-smooth and crisp action scenes, even during fast-paced sequences. It is also packed with Sony's Intelligent XR processor which uses the AI-driven scene recognition to optimize motion handling in real time. Whether it's high-speed sports, action films, or dynamic gaming, BRAVIA 5 makes sure to provide realistic textures, offering a truly immersive and cinematic viewing experience for everyone

9. With Acoustic Multi-Audio feature, BRAVIA 5 comes with improved Sound Positioning Tweeters and dual down-firing full range speakers to offer immersive audio quality

BRAVIA 5 comes with the Acoustic Multi-sound technology, that offers immersive and spatially accurate sound quality. With the improved Sound Positioning Tweeters and dual down-firing full range speakers, you can experience immersive audio with clear dialogue and wider surround sound.

10. Voice Zoom 3™ for Clearer Dialogue

Powered by AI, Voice Zoom 3™ analyses audio in real time to detect and isolate human voices, automatically adjusting their volume for better clarity. Whether you're watching a dramatic film or a lively talk show, dialogues remain crisp and easy to follow, even over background music and sound effects.

11. Advanced Gaming Features - HDMI 2.1 with 4K@120 Hz, VRR, ALLM and PS5 optimization including Auto HDR Tone Mapping

The new BRAVIA 5 comes with a Game Menu 2 feature, making gaming more streamlined and intuitive than ever before. Gamers can adjust the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) or toggling Auto HDR Tone Mapping at a fingertip for a smoother, more immersive experience.

Price and Availability:

These models are now available at all Sony Center, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India. Sony is also offering a comprehensive one-year warranty on the Bravia 5.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

