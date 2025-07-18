Mumbai, July 18: On Tuesday, July 15, a new ride-hailing app called "Yatri Mitra" was launched for autorickshaws in several cities of Maharashtra. The Seva Sarathi Autorickshaw Taxi and Transport Union (SSATTU) developed the app floated by the autorickshaw operators' union. The new ride-hailing app "Yatri Mitra" for autorickshaws will allow people to book autorickshaw rides and pay according to the electronic meter. Notably, the app was built after several drivers came up with the need to have an app supporting meter-based payment.

DM Gosavi, general secretary of the SSATTU, said that the idea came after they interacted with autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai and Thane, who shared the need for an app that could facilitate meter-based payments. The "Yati Mitra" app, which will see autos running on meter only, will prove beneficial to passengers and drivers. According to reports, the Yatri Mitra app was launched in Mumbai and Thane on July 15 and saw over 2,000 drivers onboarded on day 1. Ola, Uber Strike Causes Travel Woes for 4th Consecutive Day in Mumbai and Other Cities of Maharashtra: What Are Cab Drivers’ Key Demands?

So, What Is Yatri Mitra App All About?

According to Yatri Mitra's Instagram bio, Yatri Mitra is Mumbai's first meter-based auto rickshaw booking app. "Pay What’s on the Meter, Always," reads the bio. They are currently active in three cities in Maharashtra- Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. Their official website stated that Yatri Mitra is the country's most transparent auto rickshaw booking app. "Yatri Mitra ensures fair pricing, empowers drivers, and prioritizes passenger safety with every ride. No hidden charges or delays", the website stated.

Yatri Mitra Available on Google Play Store and App Store

The Yatri Mita App is available for download on the Google Play Store and App Store. The auto-rickshaw booking platform will allow drivers to keep 100 per cent of their earnings while ensuring transparent and meter-based fares for passengers. Another feature of the Yatri Mitra app is that it comes with a dedicated SOS button for emergencies, which is connected to a passenger(s) trusted contacts and local authorities. Besides Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, the Yatri Mitra app is expected to be launched in several other cities soon. Ola, Uber Strike in Maharashtra: Drivers Demand Reduced Commission Rates, Fixed Base Price Like Local Cabs and Implementation of Aggregator Policy by State Government.

Who Developed the Yatri Mitra App?

Metazen Labs Pvt Ltd, which created apps for the Income Tax department, Mumbai Port Trust, Thane Municipal Corporation, and Rotary International, among others, developed the Yatri Mitra app. The app will be run in association with the Seva Sarathi union. Narendra Rao, director of Metazen Labs, said that drivers using the "Yatri Mitra" app will have to pay a nominal fee of INR 25, while those using the app on a daily basis will get personal accident insurance coverage.

