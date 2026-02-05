NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 5: Sony India today announces the latest addition to the CineAlta line up, the VENICE Extension System Mini (CBK-3621XS) - a new accessory dedicated to the award-winning VENICE 2 digital cinema camera.

Also Read | Anthropic Claude Cowork Launch Triggers Global 'SaaSpocalypse' As AI Plugins Threaten Traditional Software Services: Report.

The new VENICE Extension System Mini comes equipped with the VENICE 2 8K sensor at a substantially reduced size than the existing VENICE Extension System 2. With a footprint the size of an average smartphone and approximately 70% smaller than the current system1, the VENICE Extension System Mini is designed to provide additional creative freedom for filmmakers. The ultra-compact yet durable design has made the VENICE Extension System Mini perfect for handheld shots and extreme action.

"The VENICE Extension System Mini represents Sony's continued commitment to empowering filmmakers with tools that combine cutting-edge technology and creative flexibility. By bringing the power of the VENICE 2 8K sensor into an ultra-compact form factor, we are enabling creators to capture cinematic imagery in environments and scenarios that were previously challenging or impossible." said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Imaging Business, Sony India.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Minor Sisters Used Korean Names on Social Media With Massive Following.

Building on the success of the current Extension System2, the new VENICE Extension System Mini allows greater flexibility with no compromise on image quality. The Extension System Mini features a custom drop-in ND cartridge system with nine (9) glass Neutral Density (ND) filters, including a clear ND specially developed to perfectly match the Sony VENICE 2 systems while maintaining a compact size.

The VENICE Extension Systemv Mini also offers design improvements for easy mounting and rigging. For example, the connection cable between the VENICE Extension System Mini and the VENICE 2 camera body features a thinner, flexible cable that can be detached when rigging. It also features mounting points to attach accessories easily.

For example, multiple units of the new VENICE Extension System Mini can be used side by side for Stereoscopic imaging that recreates the way the human eye sees with a 64mm inter-axial distance which matches the distance between eyes (average human interpupillary distance). The VENICE Extension System Mini can also be used to create VR content and VFX plates in arrays.

Since its release, the VENICE, Sony's flagship digital cinema camera series, has been widely adopted by filmmakers around the world, including blockbusters Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Formula 1 and more recently, Nickel Boys, The Fire Inside, and A Complete Unknown, Avatar: Fire & Ash.

Pricing and Availability

The VENICE Extension System Mini (CBK-3621XS) comes with 4.5m Cable and ND Filter Kit (CBK-ND1K). The VENICE Extension System Mini (CBK-3621XS), 12m Cable for VENICE Extension System Mini (CBK-12C3621) and ND Filter Kit (CBK-ND1K) is now available.

High-quality imaging with built-in 8.6K Full-Frame CMOS sensor and drop-in ND filter

- Same 8.6K full-frame CMOS sensor as VENICE 2 8K is already inside eliminating the need to swap sensor blocks.

- Compatible with both VENICE 2 6K and 8K models.

- VENICE 2 6K users can capture in 8K resolution with this system3 .

- Includes 9 drop-in ND filters, including a clear ND, with individual density recognized automatically by the VENICE 2 camera.

Enhanced Mobility with Compact, Lightweight Camera Head Block and Flexible Detachable Cable

- A compact design with approximately 70 % less volume than existing models4 .

- Head unit dimensions: 63.9 mm x 103.2 mm x 60.2 mm (W x H x D).

- Weight: Approximately. 0.54 kg with E-mount5, 1.05 kg with PL mount adapter5.

- When two units are placed side by side, the distance between 2 sensors is approximately 64mm , matching average human interpupillary distance.

- New 4.5m cable with 7.6mm6 diameter (3.3mm thinner than existing model's 10.9mm cable).

- Optional 12m cable "CBK-12C3621" for further distance between VENICE 2 and Head Unit available.

- Detachable cable design for easier installation of camera head in confined spaces.

Expandability through interchangeable lens mounts, mounting points, and assignable buttons

- The new system is compatible with E-mount lenses and PL mount lenses via included adapter. This adapter includes also a Lens Metadata Input port.

- 15 mounting points strategically placed.

- Two assignable buttons for customizable functions such as recording start and False Color display toggle.

- The system will come with a 3pin Fischer Output for easy connection to accessories.

Optional Accessories:

* Camera Extension System ND Filter Kit "CBK-ND1K"

- Set of 9 drop-in ND filters, including a clear ND, identical to those included with the system.

- Individual filters not available for separate purchase.

* Camera Extension System Cable 12m " CBK-12C3621"

- Extended-length option to replace the included 4.5m cable.

- Enables greater distance between head unit and VENICE 2 body.

- Expands shooting possibilities in various scenarios

About Sony Alpha Community

In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering their Alpha cameras, lenses and accessories on the Alpha Community. Some of the benefits of registration include an extended warranty of 3 years (2-year standard warranty + 1 Year extended warranty) and free exclusive workshops by Sony experts and Artisans. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on photo tours (50% discount on photo tours for their first trip and 25% discount for the consecutive trips) and a chance to participate in photography/videography contests to win exciting prizes like cameras, lens and professional camcorders and a lot more. The platform will be a one-stop destination to get all latest updates, firmware updates, free service camps, workshops and new launches for Sony Alpha. For more information, visit Alpha Community.

Explore the new Sony Alpha Community App. We invite you to download, experience, and share feedback on the app.

Register your Sony products with easeJoin expert-led Alpha Classroom sessionsStay informed about upcoming workshops near you

Download Now

Android: www.shorturl.at/2xvWn

iOS: www.apple.co/43EydLs

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

A-18, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi - 44 | www.sony.co.in

New Toll Paid customer care no: 08065006500

1VENICE Extension System Mini is approximately 64mm x 60mm x 103mm2VENICE Extension System 2 "CBK-3620XS"3Requires VENICE 2 system software update (free of charge)4VENICE Extension System 2 "CBK-3620XS"5Excluding cable section6E-mount configuration only

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)