Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Spark Minda Foundation (SMF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the leading automotive components manufacturer, Spark Minda Group, organized a 7-day Mega Camp for People with Disabilities (PwDs) in Pune, Maharashtra from February 21st to 27th, 2024. The camp successfully provided multifaceted support to over 1000 PwDs, offering accessible and assistive aids such as Artificial Limbs, Walkers, Crutches, Hand Sticks, and assistance in UDID Registration, Skilling, Employment, and Entrepreneurship.

Launched in 2015, SMF's Saksham has empowered more than 20,000 People with Disabilities till date. An effort has been made to employ more than 1,000 PwDs across the Spark Minda Group. In the last eight years, the Group has organized camps across Indonesia, Vietnam, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Jammu & Kashmir. By 2030, Spark Minda Foundation aims to impact more than 30,000 PwDs under their program Saksham - Empowerment of People with Disabilities.

Sarika Minda, Chairperson, Spark Minda Foundation, said, "A collaborative effort with the intent of transforming lives always leads to great results. Dedicated to creating an inclusive and compassionate community, Project Saksham of SMF is impacting many lives. We thank our partners who have supported us during this journey and will continue to broaden the outreach and work towards transforming more lives."

As per Census 2011, the number of Persons with Disabilities in the country are 2.68 crore, which is 2.21 percent of the total population of the Country, Spark Minda Foundation has impacted the lives of more than 20,000 PwDs so far.

Gracing the ceremony with his presence, Ashok Minda, Chairman, and Group Chief Executive Officer, Spark Minda Group said, "Visual impairment does not negate one's capacity to have a vision. Spark Minda is truly committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity across the group."

Spark Minda has also partnered with various organizations like CII-IBDN, ASSOCHAM, Jaipur Foot (BMVSS), Sector Council for People with Disabilities, various other NGOs like Prahar, Sarthak, Youth 4 Jobs, Equitas, and many others. In Jammu & Kashmir, the team successfully organized camps for the people who were affected by landmines in collaboration with the Indian Army. Many people staying in the bordering areas of India and Pakistan were reached through these camps in the previous three years.

Spark Minda was felicitated with the National CSR Award in the year 2019 for the Saksham program by the former President of India and Corporate Affairs Minister. The company also received the prestigious ICSI National CSR Award from the Home Minister of India in 2021.

Minda Corporation (BSE:538962; NSE:MINDACORP)

Minda Corporation is one of the leading automotive component manufacturing companies in India with a pan-India presence and significant international footprint. The Company was incorporated in 1985. Minda Corporation is the flagship company of Spark Minda, which was part of the erstwhile Minda Group.

The Company has a diversified product portfolio that encompasses Mechatronics; Information and Connected Systems and Plastic and Interior for auto OEMs. These products cater to 2/3 wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-roaders and after-market.

The Company has a diversified customer base including Indian and global original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 customers.

For assimilating the latest technologies, Minda Corporation has a dedicated R&D facility and collaborations with the pioneers and leaders of the automobile industry. This has provided Minda Corporation with the cutting-edge in product design and technology to meet strict international quality standards.

