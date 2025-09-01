PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) WISE Tech Centre has released a white paper titled 'From Intent to Action: Steering Sustainable Consumption Choices', revealing a striking disconnect between Indian consumers' stated preferences and their actual purchasing behaviour.

* 84% of Indians prefer sustainable products, but an 'intent-action gap' remains

The research finds that while 84% of urban consumers express a preference for sustainable products, only 27% consistently act on this intent by purchasing them. This 'intent-action gap' points to critical challenges that must be addressed if India is to transition towards sustainable consumption at scale.

Drawing insights from a comprehensive survey of 2,200 urban consumers across 10 major Indian cities, complemented by a roundtable with 40 C-suite industry leaders, the study sheds light on the drivers and barriers shaping India's sustainable consumption landscape as the country emerges as the world's third-largest consumer economy.

Key insights include:

* The intent-action gap is influenced by price sensitivity, limited availability, and a lack of trust in corporate sustainability claims.

* Despite these barriers, there is strong consumer willingness to pay a premium--up to 25%--for sustainable products in categories such as personal care, electronics, and consumer goods, especially when linked to clear health and environmental benefits.

* Sustainability is increasingly influencing workplace choices, with 79% of respondents actively assessing an employer's sustainability credentials before considering job opportunities.

Commenting on the findings, Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, said, "This white paper marks the starting point of an important journey. If sustainable consumption is to become an everyday reality for all Indians, we must go beyond dialogue and move into action. This requires a concerted effort to dismantle the barriers of cost and convenience, and building an ecosystem where sustainability is both accessible and aspirational."

Manoj Mohan, Executive Director, SPJIMR WISE Tech, added, "The findings in 'From Intent to Action' mirror the challenges faced by today's innovators and entrepreneurs. At WISE Tech, we are building an ecosystem that directly addresses these issues -- supporting ventures that generate a net positive societal impact. This white paper provides the data-driven 'why' for our mission, reinforcing our commitment to nurturing start-ups that deliver sustainable and responsible solutions for the Indian market."

The white paper concludes with strategic recommendations for business leaders and policymakers, underscoring the need for a collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach to make sustainable choices mainstream.

The full white paper is available here: Steering Sustainable Consumption Choices

The insights also draw from the CXO Roundtable held at TaSIC (Technology and Societal Impact Conference) 2025, where industry leaders deliberated on these findings. Building on this momentum, TaSIC 2026 will once again convene thought leaders, policymakers, and innovators to shape the future of sustainable business in India. To be a part of this conversation, register here: TaSIC 2026

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is a leading postgraduate management institute, recognised by the Financial Times MiM Global Rankings as India's #1 business school, by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five business schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and their leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'triple crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

