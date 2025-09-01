Mumbai, September 1: After Liverpool made a late attempt to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, with the transfer deadline set for Monday, head coach Oliver Glasner insisted there is no deal on the table for his captain. As per Sky Sports, Liverpool made an improved bid worth 35 million pounds for Guehi that included a 10 per cent sell-on clause. Glasner, who was speaking after Palace’s win at Villa Park, believes the England international will be happy to continue at Selhurst Park this season and asked club chairman Steve Parish to make the decision. Deadline Day 2025: Alexander Isak to Liverpool and Other Transfers Expected to Happen on Last Day of 2025-26 Football Summer Window.

"There is no deal. We can decide; he is our player and under contract. We can decide. It is up to us. The only one who decides if Marc has to stay is our chairman. Our fans deserve to have the best players available. If we don't sell Marc, he will accept it. He loves Crystal Palace and the team,” said Glasner in his post-game conference.

Palace are considering Liverpool's Joe Gomez and Chelsea's Alex Disai as potential replacements for their skipper but a late move is difficult with the deadline for the transfer window fast approaching. Glasner believes the Englishman staying is important if Palace want to play a successful season and does not believe it is possible to replace a player of his importance within a day.

"We have to [keep Guehi] if we want to play a successful season. We had a fantastic start, unbeaten in these six games, winning the Community Shield. Goal number two was qualifying for the group stage of the Conference League and we did it. I told the players it was a good start, for a great start we need to win here and this is what the players did," said Glasner.

"But it's just a start. The first step is made. And for playing a successful season, we need Marc. It's not possible within one day to find the replacement who can play immediately in the Premier League. When you see our defensive set-up, this is our foundation, everybody knows exactly what he has to do, everybody can rely on each other. Marc isn't a small part in this, he's our captain,” he added.

