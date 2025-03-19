SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 19: Sri Balaji Callnet Pvt Ltd is proud to celebrate a significant milestone--one successful year of operations at our new branch. Over the past year, we have expanded our reach, enhanced our services, and strengthened our relationships with our valued clients and partners. This achievement stands as a testament to our team's dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Adding to our momentous celebration, Sri Balaji Callnet Pvt Ltd has also been honored with the prestigious award for the Highest Credit Card Collaboration in Pan India (2022-2023). This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence in the financial sector and our ability to foster strong collaborations across the industry.

"We are incredibly proud of our journey and the impact we have made in just one year at our new branch. This award further validates the trust our clients and partners place in us. We look forward to setting new benchmarks in the years to come," said Narender Arora, Director of Sri Balaji Callnet Pvt Ltd.

As we celebrate these remarkable achievements, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team, loyal clients, and valued partners who have been instrumental in our success. Here's to many more years of innovation, collaboration, and growth!

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sri Balaji Callnet Pvt. Ltd.

