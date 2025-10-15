SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Ocotber 15: Sri Balaji University (SBUP) Pune, a premier institution for value-based and industry-driven management education, has announced the commencement of admissions for its flagship MBA courses for the academic year of 2026-28. From 8th October onwards, students can apply for admission.

The MBA programmes at Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) offer a variety of specialisations across its four constituent institutes, including Finance and Financial Services, International Business, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations & Supply Chain Management, PM & HRD Data Science & Business Analytics, Product Management & Business Analytics, Digital Marketing & Business Analytics, and Telecom & Business Analytics. By offering these wide portfolios of MBA programmes through its four constituent institutes, Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) carries a legacy of discipline-driven education, strong corporate linkages, and a 26,000+ alumni base. SBUP MBA offerings combine traditional management foundations with modern analytics and digital tracks.

For applying in SBUP, a common online application form is available for all four management institutes covering a total of 9 Diverse MBA programmes. The application fee is INR 1000 for candidates applying through national-level entrance exams. If appearing for Sri Balaji Entrance and Screening Test (SBEST), the application fee is INR 490 (plus applicable service provider taxes). Primarily, admissions are based on valid scores from national-level management entrance exams such as CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, or MAH-CET. Candidates appearing for these exams can directly apply and their scores will be normalised to the CAT score which will be equivalent for merit list preparation. It is not mandatory to attach these scorecards at the time of application; however, score sheets must reach the university by March 28, 2026.

The University offers a range of specialised MBA programmes through its four constituent institutes namely,

- BIMM - Balaji Institute of Modern Management (flagship, general management, marketing, finance, HR)

- BITM - Balaji Institute of Telecom & Management (specialised in Telecom, IT, Digital & Analytics)

- BIIB - Balaji Institute of International Business (specialised in International Business & Finance)

- BIMHRD - Balaji Institute of Management & Human Resource Development (specialised in HR, Marketing & Business Analytics.

"The core value of all our constituent institutions of the SBUP is based on 3D mantras known as Discipline, Dedication and Determination, which is key to sparking success.", Prof. (Dr) Biju G Pillai, Dean - Faculty of Commerce and Management, Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP).

In 2024, Sri Balaji University saw the highest CTC of INR 21.58 LPA, average CTC: ₹8.75 LPA, and the top 10% average CTC: ₹11.75 LPA with 350+ top recruiters across industries including Accenture, Amazon, HUL, Deloitte, Infosys, Wipro, Colgate-Palmolive, Bajaj Finserv, Hyundai, TCS, Deutsche Bank, Nestle, Asian Paints, Cummins, among others reflecting its commitment to employability and mentorship-driven growth. Parents who value their children's safety; SBUP is the appropriate choice. With a 24x7 residential campus including pan-India diversity, cultural events, and clubs building a vibrant lifestyle and embeds friendships, inclusivity, and memories for life. With strong institute-corporate partnerships, SBUP ensures extensive industry-led interactions through various live projects, internship exposure, and guest lectures led by industry experts. The curriculum integrates cutting-edge modules in data analytics, digital transformation, global business strategy, and sustainability management to align with evolving industry expectations.

The University's modern, 16-acre Wi-Fi-enabled campus in Pune, also known as the "Oxford of the East", as close to IT parks, auto hubs, BFSI clusters, and startups features advanced classrooms, innovation labs, and dedicated centres for entrepreneurial incubation, providing students with a holistic learning environment that blends academic rigour with experiential learning.

Aspiring candidates seeking a high-impact career in management are encouraged to apply early.

For details and online application, and learn more about SBUP's MBA programmes:

www.sbup.edu.in

