Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRL Diagnostics, the largest Pathology chain in the country, is all set to transform its lab at Fortis Memorial Research Institute with Roche Diagnostics' integrated analyser series.

With this installation, SRL Diagnostics is well on the path to establishing an Integrated Core Lab. This integration will bring enormous benefits to SRL and its patients.

The inauguration of the new breakthrough platform was done by Anand K, CEO, SRL Diagnostics along with Dr. Ritu Mittal Garg, Zonal Director Fortis Memorial Research Institute and Narendra Varde, Managing Director, Roche Diagnostics India and Neighboring markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand K, CEO, SRL Diagnostics said, "Just as every patient requires personalised care, every laboratory is unique. Our lab at FMRI is one of our premium labs and hence striking a balance between high standards and efficient operations require us to adopt tailor-made solutions. Being one of the largest diagnostics chains in the country, we are always looking to adopt the latest technology solutions and platforms that offer our customers a better experience. Roche has developed a platform concept that delivers individualized solutions based on common architecture for various workloads and testing requirements thereby allowing us to achieve faster result turnaround that leads to better patient care and management."

Laboratories of the future will encompass integrated systems where lab technicians will no longer need to work in different labs for different disciplines. Instead, their multidisciplinary connectivity will allow a single centralized, automation system to include a single user interface that can run the entire system.

Anil Vinayak, Group COO, Fortis Healthcare said, "The advanced lab is equipped to provide advanced diagnostic markers that will enable personalized treatment protocols for our patients and further strengthen our centre of excellence especially in oncology, hematology, neurosciences and transplant medicine."

"Diagnostic tools are vital in improving patient care by enabling clinicians to make medical decisions accurately. Labs today want to offer the best but need integrated systems that can offer more. Therefore, demand for increased lab productivity and efficiency per invested space and budget continues to rise. High performing labs need an efficient mix of a broad test menu and fast result turnaround time. The cobas analyzer series consolidates 230 plus tests including innovative tests on maternal screening, Alzheimer's disease, cardiac risks etc. on one system, where most of these samples utilize just a single tube of blood sample. It can also achieve 99 per cent uptime, or 18 minutes or less TAT on 93 per cent of parameters," said Narendra Varde, Managing Director, Roche Diagnostics India & Neighboring Markets.

SRL Diagnostics is one of the leading diagnostic chains in India providing quality service via an efficient network of labs and customer touch points spread across 600 plus Cities, 30 States and Union Territories.

Rooted in our 25-year legacy of Accuracy, Transparency, Empathy and Innovation, we take pride in helping our customers on their path to better health by providing them the services of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. The company has the largest number of NABL and CAP accredited labs in the country, serving close to 13 million customers, conducting more than 30 million tests annually via an extensive network of 400 plus labs including two global reference labs in its network - Mumbai and Delhi/NCR and 2 Regional Reference labs in Bangalore and Kolkata. Today, SRL employs more than 6,000 people, most of them who are doctors, PhDs, scientists, and technical staff, striving every day to deliver solutions that help make people healthier.

For more information, please visit www.srlworld.com.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company. Roche Diagnostics India Pvt. Ltd. established in the year 2002 has offices located in Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai with over 400 employees. Our broad range of innovative diagnostic tests and systems play a pivotal role in the ground-breaking area of integrated healthcare solutions and cover early detection, targeted screening, evaluation, and disease monitoring. Roche Diagnostics India works with the objective of "Doing now what patients need next", thus preparing for the nation's future healthcare needs.

