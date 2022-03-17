New Delhi, March 17: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has announced the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 result on Thursday, March 17. The GATE results are available on the official website of IIT Kharagpur-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in . However, the GATE 2022 final scorecard will released on March 21.

Along with the results, IIT Kharagpur is expected to publish the final answer key for the engineering entrance exam. Candidates will be able to download the GATE answer key by logging into the application portal. Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: BSEB Inter Result Released at biharboardonline.com

The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13 in various examination centres across the country. CBSE Class 10th Term 1 Results 2022 Declared At cbse.gov.in; Here is How to Check

GATE 2022 Result: How To Check

Step 1. Go to the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3. Enter the login credentials

Step 4. Submit and download GATE result.

How To Download GATE Answer Key 2022

Step 1. Go to the GATE 2022 website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2. Login with GATE 2022 enrollment id and password OR email id and password.

Step 3. After logging in, click on the tab to download answer keys.

Step 4. Download the answer key and use your response sheet to calculate your probable score.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2022 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).