Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Commemorating the 25th year of excellence in education by the SSVM Group of Institutions, they are proud to launch the 'Transforming India Conclave'; An educational confluence of the brightest minds of India. The 3-day conclave will feature the brightest and the youngest generation who can transform India.

Eminent people who have walked the talk, dared to dream will share their enlightening thoughts on the road to success, how to face challenges and how students can shape the future of India. For the first time, they will be hosting an event where students can pitch their entrepreneurial ideas to a panel of industry experts to hone their projects further besides recognizing the teachers who have dedicated themselves to the service of students, their growth and ultimately their success.

Also Read | TS LAWCET Result 2022 Declared At lawcet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How to Download Rank Card.

Studentpreneur Awards - Widening The Horizons For Students: For students, this is the place to explore their future opportunities. Business, Arts or Science, the conclave helps them no matter which stream they're from. Not only do they get to meet prominent figures from various fields, they get to let their ideas take the center stage with the Studentpreneur Awards! The Studentpreneur awards aim to give students the platform to encourage their entrepreneurial spirit at the start of their journey to help facilitate further growth. They wish to motivate action-oriented growth by inspiring tomorrow's leaders with a well-merited spotlight. Students will present their business ideas, as groups, to a panel of judges, who will then help the budding entrepreneurs with industry-tested feedback to turn their ideas into reality.

Inspirational Guru Award: This is the perfect space to expand a teacher's pedagogy. With eminent industry leaders and entrepreneurs invited for speaker sessions, they get first-hand insight into how today's job strata has evolved and to help them show their students the paths they can take. The conclave consists of: Guest lectures on international education practices, best teaching techniques and teachers Award Ceremony called "The Inspirational Guru Award". They honor teachers for their tireless service to the future of society, based on nominations for specific categories to shine the limelight on the efforts teachers put in to make lives better.

Also Read | Ludhiana: Man Strangles His 8-Year-Old Son to Death in Meharban Area, Attempts Suicide.

The Studentpreneur contest of SSVM Transforming India Conclave has received over 200 applications from student teams belonging to different schools from across Tamil Nadu and even from across India. There has been an overwhelming response for the Inspirational Guru Award wherein 400 plus teachers' entries were received from different schools dominantly from south of India and even from north Indian states.

The SSVM Transforming India Conclave is taking place at SSVM Residential School, Mettupalayam on September 01, 02 and 03, 2022

For more information visit: ssvmtransformingindia.com | www.ssvminstitutions.ac.in

Exciting and pathbreaking speakers are lined up for the 3-day conclave sharing their subject knowledge expertise and empower the audience to be the leaders of tomorrow.

- Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan, Indian Aerospace Engineer;- Chetan Bhagat, Indian Author, Columnist and YouTuber;- Ashish Vidyarthi, Indian Actor, Motivational Speaker, Co-founder - Avid Miner;- Dr Ramkumar, Founder and Director - Punarnava Ayurveda;- Swathy Rohit, Founder and CEO - Health Basix;- Lydian Nadhaswaram, Indian Musician;- Mohamed Irfan, Blogger, Content Creator, Tamil YouTuber;- Pooja Srinivasa Raja, Director of Adyar Ananda Bhavan; Founder - Transfomind Foundation;- CK Kumaravel, CEO - Naturals Salon & Spa;- Vivek Karnunakaran, Indian Fashion Designer;- Anupama Kumar Vijay Anand, Founder & Owner - Vriksham, Education Content Creator;- Sharaan, Certified Corporate Trainer, Public Speaker, CEO - Drums Circle;- Deepa Aathreya, Founder - The Alt School;- Prasiddhi Singh, Social Entrepreneur and Environmental Activist; Founder - Prasiddhi Forest Foundation.

On day 1 of the conclave, Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan, chief guest of the day, will inaugurate the conclave open for students and teachers alone with Swathy Rohit. Excellent achievers like Vivek Karunankaran, Anupama Vriksham and Mohamed Irfan will share their thoughts on topics like offbeat career opportunities, break the myths around taboo topics and shatter the stereotypes prevailing in the nation. Day 2 of the conclave will feature stupendously successful entrepreneurs and personalities like CK Kumaravel, Pooja Srinivasa Raja, Dr Ramkumar etc. Young entrepreneurs, achievers and leaders like Prasiddhi Singh, Lydian Nadhaswaram, Sharaan will talk about their journey on how they've been transforming India. The top student teams will present their entrepreneurial ideas on stage and the winners will get awarded by the extremely talented Ashish Vidyarthi. On day 3 of the conclave, the teachers will be in the limelight and get insights into the evolution of education by the industry expert Deepa Athreya. The teachers, for their tireless efforts and services will be honored by the supremely talented Chetan Bhagat under the pretext of Inspirational Guru Awards. In addition to this, exciting and power-packed entertainment acts will be performed by world-class artists and teams.

SSVM Group of Institutions is a chain of schools in Coimbatore and Mettupalayam, offering quality education from K-12, providing a range of curriculums (CBSE, Cambridge International, Matriculation (State Board), and NIOS) with its founder visionary and Managing Trustee being, Dr Manimekalai Mohan. Athma-Seva, a unit for differently-abled children at the campus was also launched with the aim of providing them with vocational skills and preparing them for independent living. SSVM's efforts for academic excellence are complemented by the induction of brilliant educators and resources from across the country. Students are being placed in IITs, medical colleges, and top universities in India and abroad. Since its inception, SSVM Institutions has built a formidable reputation in the southern state of Tamil Nadu for providing holistic education rooted in Indian values and traditions to its students mentored by resourceful educators. SSVM Group of Institutions is distinguished by its state-of-the-art infrastructure, contemporary curriculums, student-centred pedagogies, and multi-sports education culture. SSVM Day and Residential school at Mettupalayam is the flagship school of the SSVM Group of Institutions, which comprises seven premier schools in Tamil Nadu.

Celebrating its 25th Year of Excellence in Education:

- 1998 - Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer Play School;- 1999 - An Educational and Charitable Organisation for Special Children;- 2002 - Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer School, Mettupalayam, affiliated to CBSE, Delhi;- 2010 - SSVM World School, Coimbatore, affiliated to CBSE, Delhi;- 2013 - Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer Matriculation School, Mettupalayam;- 2016 - SSVM - accredited with NIOS (Open Schooling);- 2018 - SSVM School of Excellence, Coimbatore, affiliated to CBSE, Delhi;- 2019 - SSVM Prepversity - A Distinct Coaching Institute for IIT- JEE & NEET;- 2021 - SSVM World School | A Cambridge International School, Coimbatore;- 2022 - RUH Early Years Centre at Race Course, Coimbatore (A Recent Initiative);- 2022 - SSVM Heritage School at Damunagar, Coimbatore (A Recent Initiative).

The Vision of the conclave is to lead the transformational change for India by bringing together the best young minds of India. And the mission is to encourage and identify the best ideas by students and legendary teachers who have nurtured a whole generation of best students through their stellar service. Together, they will transform India and create the leaders for tomorrow.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)