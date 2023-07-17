GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17: Sagar Asia Private Limited is India’s leading manufacturer of Aluminium Extrusions and access systems, providing all kinds of height access solutions. The company is inviting city-level distributors across the country and overseas, who can support them in expanding their market reach. Aspiring distributors can earn a chance to work in this huge and prosperous market by connecting with them.

Sagar Asia has four decades of experience in aluminium engineering solutions and a pan-India presence. SA product range includes Folding Aluminum Ladder, Aluminium Tower Ladder, Industrial Aluminium Ladders, FRP Ladders, Scaffoldings, Work Platforms and allied products. Products are made for both residential and commercial use and sale as well as for rental.

Sagar Asia has the experience of having iconic technological associations with some of the world’s top ladder brands like the famous American brand Werner and the German brand Zarges. Apart from these, Sagar Asia is also associated with Canadian brand Featherlite Ladders and German brand Halio Wrek. So, the team is well-acquainted with world-class techniques of safe and efficient ladder manufacturing.

Team Sagar Asia believes- “Every step is a safe step”.

That is why, all the ladders are rigorously tested to ensure that they meet or exceed industry parameters for safety and stability. Due to these, all of the products are highly durable and have high strength & load-bearing capacity. In addition to all this, these items are free from defects and aim to provide Zero-Accident work in any Height Environment.

Sagar Asia is the only Indian company that manufactures high-quality ladders with American Safety Certifications or ANSI and European Safety Certifications. The company takes pride in these Global Safety Certifications for making safe ladders.

Besides, the brand is also into making wind tower internals, aircraft and helicopter docking systems. Their pro-access product range includes industrial platforms, special-purpose ladders, mobile scaffolding towers, etc. In their aviation service, they provide complete docking system solutions along with fuelling access systems, mobile access, Giraffe stands, APU Access Stands, Ground Support Equipment, Nose Platforms, PAX, CARGo Stands, Engine Cowling and Wheel Well etc. Moreover, their wind services offer ladder systems, service lifts, fall arrest systems and complete service and support assistance.

Talking about installation service and support, the company hires professionals in this field to offer the best assistance possible in using ladders. Designing as per the requirement of the workplace is a difficult process. At Sagar Asia, the professionals have always found a method to overcome this obstacle by including two qualities in designs: the highest level of safety, and the capacity to tailor the solution to the user's needs. So, while taking care of the system and its uptime, they skilfully assist you in setting up the access systems at your workplace by concentrating on your business.

The company is focussed on ensuring quality which is the key to customer satisfaction. That's why, the highest-quality materials, best manufacturing methods of production and a hand-picked dedicated team of professionals are behind every product of Sagar asia.

Sagar Asia is the only company that has its own aluminium extrusion facility. This capability enables Sagar Asia to become one of the best ladder manufacturers in India making ladders with first-grade quality aluminium.

Based in Secunderabad, Telangana, India, Sagar Asia Private Limited was formally founded in 2007. Since then, the company has become one of the leading providers of folding aluminium ladders, FRP Ladders, scaffoldings and other work platforms. With great fortune, they are moving towards signing MOUs with some of the world’s top companies.

Sagar Asia is committed to creating quality-assured products for our patrons and customers. Based on their expertise and remarkable track record, they can be a great choice for taking distributorship and flourishing together. Collaborators can join Sagar Asia, and become channel partners to reach higher.

