Who doesn't like a crisp white shirt? Pair it with a tuxedo and you have a formal look. Or you can simply pair it with your light blue jeans and you are ready for a date or just a casual outing. The point is, a simple white shirt is apt for multiple occasions and it's a no-brainer why you should own one in your wardrobe. If you are still looking for reasons to go ahead and buy this must-have item, we suggest you take some inspiration from our Bollywood hunks like Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and others. Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Other Actors Show You The Power of a Simple Black T-Shirt!

While Shah Rukh Khan loves his shirts paired with ripped jeans, John prefers a more classic look and Kartik likes it styled casually. Earlier we discussed how a simple black t-shirt can elevate your look with no major styling tips. And today, we'll be talking about how a plain white shirt can add a dash of charm to your otherwise simple look. All you need is a simple ironed shirt paired with the right trousers or jeans and a nice pair of shoes and you are set. It will instantly impress your crush or make your wife fall in love with you, all over again. Now if you still need any styling tips, we have a few names who can help you out. Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal's Quirky Jackets Need Some Space In Your Wardrobe.

White Shirts for Airport Look!

Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keep it Casual Like Mr Aaryan!

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hey Handsome

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

John Likes it Simple... Always

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

RK Jr Approves It

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana Blessing Your Feed

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Finally... the King Himself Approves of It

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

