BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 11: India has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world with aspirational young minds backing its growth. Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India currently foster over 100 unicorns and 100,000 startups with a strong track record of innovation across sectors like fintech, e-commerce, Ed-tech, AI, etc. His unwavering trust in India's youth and entrepreneurial spirit is a testament to the ecosystem's rapid boom.

Also Read | Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Calls Apple Vision Pro 'Worse' Compared to Quest 3: Report.

"I firmly believe in the formidable power of our youth- their energy and enthusiasm are my greatest assets. Our policies are designed to empower the vigor and vitality of our youth. The world is witnessing the remarkable strength of Indian youth and it leaves everyone in awe," Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared during the historic Independence Day speech last year.

Over the years, the Prime Minister has consistently championed startups as the backbone of a new, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. India's first-ever Startup Mahakumbh embodies this vision by bringing together over 1,000+ startups, 1000+ investors, 50+ unicorns, and 500+ incubators under one roof creating an unparalleled platform for collaboration, funding, and mentorship - precisely the fuel needed to propel Indian startups onto the global stage.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CEC Rajiv Kumar Directs Poll Observers, Says 'Ensure Level-Playing Field for Free, Fair and Inducement-Free Polls' (See Pics).

Commencing on March 18, 2024, the event welcomes participants from diverse segments of the Indian startup ecosystem, including startups, incubators, unicorns, soonicorns, budding entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, accelerators, angel investors, family offices, state incubators, founders, Alternate Investment Funds, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and many more.

Register now for the event here - https://startupmahakumbh.org/

X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)