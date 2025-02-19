VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 19: Startup Singam, the platform that is showcasing startups is reinforcing its dedication to celebrating entrepreneurship with the launch of the ValueCorn Initiative. Startup Singam is Tamil Nadu's first startup reality show, designed to bridge the gap between innovative ideas and investors with the mission of "Simplifying fund raise and amplifying Success stories." The show empowers startups by providing a platform to present business plans, receive mentorship, and secure funding, ultimately accelerating the growth of MSMEs and broadcasting success stories on mainstream television. The show has allocated a total of Rs50 crore to support startups with Rs12.95 crore already committed by investors.

What is the Valuecorn initiative about?

The Valuecorn initiative, championed by Startup Singam, emphasizes the importance of companies prioritizing long-term value creation over valuation. These "Valuecorns" are businesses focused on sustainable growth, delivering customer-centric value, and maintaining a long-term vision, building a lasting impact that goes beyond simply chasing high valuations. Key traits of Valuecorns include a deep commitment to understanding and fulfilling real customer needs, constant innovation to improve products and services, adherence to ethical business practices to build trust, and employee empowerment to foster growth and a positive work culture. This ValueCorn approach aims to cultivate loyal customers, build authentic brands, engage communities, and establish sustainable business models, all while Startup Singam celebrates entrepreneurship.

Speaking on Startup Singam as a platform for VALUECORNS

Kumar Vembu, Investor and Chief Mentor of Banhem Ventures, highlighted the transformative potential of startups, stating that with the ValueCorn initiative, they are creating an ecosystem for entrepreneurs to thrive and make a positive societal impact. Hemachandran, Founder of Startup Singam, noted that Season 1 has showcased the potential of ValueCorn-driven startups and announced plans to expand to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Trivandrum while establishing a dedicated fund to support these businesses. Additionally, Balachandar, Co-founder of Startup Singam, emphasized that the ValueCorn initiative not only supports startups but also fosters a culture of innovation and responsibility as they aim to provide essential resources for startup success.

