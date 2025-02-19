The India national cricket team will begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against the Bangladesh national cricket team on Thursday, February 20. The second match of the eight-nation tournament will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Both nations are placed in Group A alongside defending champions Pakistan and New Zealand. Team India matches will be played in Dubai. The Men in Blue refused to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs BAN Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament, Team India suffered a major blow. The Men in Blue will miss the service of their ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out due to a lower back injury. Youngster Harshit Rana has replaced Bumrah in the 15-member squad. Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the vice-captain for the ninth edition of the ICC event.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will miss the services of their ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue to lead the side. The Bangladesh squad also sees veteran cricketers Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, and Mustafizur Rahman.

IND vs BAN Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 41 times in the One-Day Internationals till now. Out of these, the Asian Giants have won 32 encounters, whereas Bangladesh have managed to win only eight matches. One match ended without a result between the two nations.

IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Players

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Ravindra Jadeja Mustafizur Rahman Mushfiqur Rahim

IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Battles

India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has a great record over Bangladesh's ace speedster Mustafizur Rahman in ODIs. The veteran opener has smashed 130 runs off 123 deliveries. However, Rahman has dismissed Rohit thrice in the 50-over format. The battle between them will be interesting to watch out for.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has a stunning record over India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in ODI cricket. The keeper-batter has amassed 105 runs off 137 balls, whereas Jadeja has dismissed Rahim only one time. Jadeja usually bowls during the middle phase of the match, whereas Rahim is a vital member of Bangladesh in the middle order. If Rahim scores runs against Jadeja, it could be a dangerous sign for the Indian cricket team.

IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venue and Match Timings

The India national cricket team vs Bangladesh national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The much-awaited clash will be played on February 20 and will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

In India, JioStar Network has the official broadcasting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans can watch the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh match on the Star Sports and Sports18 channels in several regional languages.

The digital rights for the Champions Trophy 2025 are also with the JioStar Network. The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Group A match will be on the JioHotstar app and website. IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Dubai.

IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Likely XI

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Bangladesh National Cricket Team Likely XI: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).