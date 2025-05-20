VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 20: STIHL India, a leader in power tools and farming solutions, has made a significant mark in integrated marketing by winning two Gold and one Silver award at the 4th edition of the Eggfirst Chalo Rural Conclave & Awards, held on January 22, 2025, at The Westin in Goregaon, Mumbai, the event brought together over 450 senior professionals from more than 250 rural brands to celebrate excellence in semi-urban and rural marketing.

STIHL India was recognized with a Gold Award in the Best Digital Marketing Campaign category for STIHL India's "Reaching Millions" initiative. This innovative multi-lingual, multi-channel campaign broke traditional communication barriers by delivering content in multiple regional languages across platforms such as mobile apps, social media, and geo-targeted digital platforms. By speaking the language of farmers and addressing their specific challenges, STIHL India successfully connected with rural communities, providing valuable solutions that enhance productivity and livelihoods.

STIHL India has proudly won its second Award for Best Brand Music/Sound for the inspiring video featuring Afshan Ashiq, the brand's sports ambassador. A passionate footballer from Kashmir, Afshan stands as a beacon of hope and determination, inspiring countless young women to dream big and break barriers. The video delivers a powerful narrative, highlighting the pivotal role her parents played in supporting and encouraging her to follow her dreams. Their unwavering belief and love helped shape Afshan's journey, and by extension, shine a light on the strength of countless parents across India who empower their children to chase their aspirations.

Adding to this, STIHL India also won another Award in the Best Performance Marketing Campaign category for its successful promotion of the Palm Harvester campaign. This campaign effectively highlighted the equipment's efficiency, ease of use, and time-saving benefits, addressing the specific needs of palm farmers. By leveraging data-driven marketing strategies, STIHL India reached a broad rural audience, ensuring that farmers across diverse regions became aware of the product's advantages and could make informed decisions to improve their productivity.

Headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, STIHL India offers a comprehensive range of outdoor power equipment, including chainsaws, brush cutters, hedge trimmers, and more. Its product range caters to the unique needs of forestry, agriculture, landscaping, and construction sectors, combining German engineering with local insights to deliver superior performance and reliability.

STIHL India remains committed to expanding its digital presence in rural India, focusing on creating more personalized and accessible content for farmers. This strategic vision includes enhanced mobile experiences, interactive educational content, and expanded e-commerce capabilities tailored for rural consumers. As digital adoption grows in rural areas, STIHL India's proactive approach ensures they continue to deliver valuable information and support to India's farming communities, reinforcing their dedication to agricultural progress nationwide.

Ashish Kumar of STIHL India says, "These awards reflect STIHL India's strategic commitment to reaching rural India through innovative digital solutions and effective campaigns", he adds, "We are proudly setting a new benchmark for excellence in digital marketing in rural India".

