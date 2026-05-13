Business News | Stovekraft Limited Reports Strong FY26 Performance with Revenue Growth, Margin Expansion and Significant Debt Reduction

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13: Stovekraft Limited (BSE: 543260 | NSE: STOVEKRAFT), one of India's leading kitchen and home appliances companies, reported a strong financial performance for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, driven by robust growth across key categories, improved operational efficiencies, and disciplined financial management.

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The company recorded revenue of ₹414.52 crore in Q4 FY26 and ₹1607.42 crore in FY26, registering a revenue growth of 32.4% year-on-year in Q4 FY26 and 10.9% growth for the full financial year FY26, reflecting sustained consumer demand and improved market penetration across product categories.

Despite continued volatility and cost pressures in input materials, the company improved its gross margins by 60 basis points during FY26 through tighter procurement controls, operational efficiencies, and a better product mix.

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EBITDA grew by 10.3% in FY26 to ₹166.13 crore, with EBITDA margins remaining stable at 10.3%, underlining the company's focus on profitable growth and operational discipline.

Profit After Tax (PAT) registered a sharp growth of 317.4% year-on-year in Q4 FY26 and 9.1% growth for FY26, while PAT margins remained at 2.6%.

Net Debt excluding Lease Liability is reduced to Rs. 27.38 cr. in FY26 from Rs. 192.92 cr. in FY 24 due to margin expansion & optimizing working capital adding to financial strength and future margin outlook.

The company also witnessed strong momentum in its appliances business, with the Induction Cooktop category recording a value growth of 89.4% year-on-year in Q4 FY26, significantly surpassing volume growth during the same period.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director, Stovekraft Limited, said: "Recent energy and fuel-related disruptions across global markets have reinforced the need for a more energy-resilient future and accelerated the shift towards efficient alternative cooking solutions. We believe this transition will continue to reshape consumer behaviour and kitchen appliance adoption in the years ahead."

"At Stovekraft, we have been proactively preparing for this change by strengthening our induction and smart appliance portfolio, expanding sourcing capabilities, improving supply chain efficiencies, and building deeper market reach across both metro and emerging markets. The strong growth in our induction cooktop category reflects this evolving demand, and we remain committed to making energy-efficient and innovative cooking solutions more accessible to Indian households.", he added

The company's continuous operational improvement was also reflected in Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), which improved to 13% in FY26.

With continued momentum across retail channels, expanding product adoption, and a stronger balance sheet, Stovekraft remains focused on driving sustainable growth, improving profitability, and strengthening its position across India's kitchen and home appliances market.

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