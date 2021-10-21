New Delhi[India], October 21,(ANI/NewsVoir): South Asia's largest overseas education company Leap, that runs Leap Finance and LeapScholar (www.leapfinance.com and www.leapscholar.com), has announced the launch of 'LevelUp H1B', a job-matching portal for international students that allows international students to apply directly to a curated list of companies sponsoring H1B Visas.

The free of cost portal aims to make the job search process easier for international job seekers, who have bespoke employment requirements like visa sponsorship and thus present unique hiring challenges.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: School Teacher Beats 13-Year-Old to Death in Churu District For Not Completing Homework.

The 'LevelUp H1B Job Portal', expected to be functional from 25th October, will be launched on the sidelines of H1B Careers Summit on 23rd October 2021 (9 AM PDT | 12 PM EST | 9 PM IST), organised in association with Yocket.

During the summit, 13 global leaders will share their experiences and will give advice to students on how to navigate the US job market as recent graduates, mid-career professionals or in leadership roles, as immigrants.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Sends Out a Witty Message to Fans Ahead of IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021.

Through the summit, these leaders will address an audience of more than 10,000 international students and professionals.

In a bid to make these aspirants career-ready, they will deep dive into insights on how to break into roles without work experience, hiring processes, desired skills and typical career trajectories.

During the summit, Leap will also launch an e-book titled 'From Admit Letter to Offer Letter' to provide international students a roadmap to navigate the job landscape in the US and prepare them to land their dream internships and jobs.

The impressive lineup of guest speakers includes Sanket Firodiya - Co-founder at Hammr, Lokesh Kumar - Senior Director, Engineering at StockX and ex-Microsoft, Tanya Shastri - Vice President of Products, Blockchain at VMware and Amit Bhojwani - Director, Products at Facebook, amongst others. The guest speakers will emphasize on the 3 most popular career tracks for international students in the US: Software Development, Product Management, Data Science.

On the launch of the job portal, Vaibhav Singh, Co-founder of Leap said, "We at Leap are passionate about ensuring professional success of our community of students. Kickstarting a career in a new country can be a daunting task. We are excited to launch LevelUp H1B job portal which will significantly ease the job search process for international students as well match them to the right career options. The contribution made by migrants to the world economy is well documented and we hope to empower the next generation of global leaders through this initiative"

Sumeet Jain, Co-founder of Yocket said, "The H1B Careers Summit is a unique initiative to help international students and H1B visa holders navigate through an often challenging job market in the US. Through this summit and the subsequent guest lectures, aspirational students/job seekers will get a good understanding of the situations they might encounter and the best possible ways to counter the same. We're delighted to partner with Leap for this initiative and believe this will be a great platform for viewers, aspirants and participants alike."

The H1B Careers Summit is one of many offerings from Level Up by Leap-a community-based learning and mentorship program for International students. The 5000 members strong community conducts several workshops, career-track sessions and offers free resources to equip participants to navigate the US job market successfully as an immigrant.

Founded in 2019, Leap (leapfinance.com and leapscholar.com) is the first online platform to offer end-to-end services for students pursuing international education and careers. Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Bangalore (India), Leap offers counseling services, visa services, education loans, and other financial products tailored for international students.

Yocket is India's largest community-based digital platform of more than half a million study abroad aspirants, enabling them to pursue an education worldwide by connecting to fellow aspirants, universities, loan providers, and counseling experts in one place.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)