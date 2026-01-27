Suba Hotels Limited achieved revenue of Rs 35.28 crore in Q3 FY26, taking cumulative 9M FY26 revenue to Rs79.07 crore, with ~528 keys added post IPO

New Delhi [India], January 27: Suba Hotels Limited is India's 9th largest Hotel Chain with a diversified presence across upscale, midscale, and economy segments. The Company operates under a capital-efficient model comprising owned, managed, leased/revenue-share, and franchised hotels, with a strong focus on Tier II and Tier III cities.

Key Highlights (as on 15 December 2025)

Portfolio & Expansion

* Operational Hotels: 97

* Operational Keys: 4,517

* Presence: 50+ cities across India

* Tier II & III exposure: ~81% of portfolio

* Pre-opening Hotels: 18

* Upcoming Room Additions: 901 keys

Total keys post commissioning:

4,517 operational + 901 pipeline = 5,418 keys ([?] 20% capacity expansion pipeline)

Recent Additions & Pipeline (Post IPO)

Key takeaway: >85% of recent expansion is asset-light, reinforcing capital efficiency and margin visibility. Portfolio balanced across pilgrimage, leisure, business, and tourism-led markets.

Growth & Strategic Direction

1. Strong pilgrimage & religious tourism moat across Ayodhya-Ujjain-Vindhyachal.

2. Focus on high-EBITDA, asset-light expansion via lease and revenue-share structures

3. International presence established in Dubai, with evaluation of broader GCC opportunities

4. Dual-market strategy with entry into Tier I business hubs (Hyderabad-Gachibowli) while scaling in Tier II & III cities benefiting from infrastructure and tourism tailwinds

5. Balanced portfolio across leisure, industrial, IT, and religious demand

6. Clear runway for ARR, occupancy, and EBITDA expansion without balance sheet stress

7. Strengthening direct booking, loyalty programs, and corporate contracts to enhance margins

Key Financials Highlights

Management Perspective

Mr. Mansur Mehta, Managing Director, Suba Hotels Limited, said: ""India's travel and hospitality demand is undergoing a structural shift, with growth increasingly driven by domestic travel, infrastructure-led connectivity, and rising activity in Tier II and Tier III markets. Suba Hotels is strategically positioned at the intersection of these trends, with a portfolio concentrated in high-demand micro-markets across business hubs, pilgrimage circuits, industrial clusters, and emerging leisure destinations.

Our location-led strategy, with hotels positioned near airports, SEZs, highways, and key urban nodes, provides strong year-round occupancy visibility and reduces seasonality risk. This, combined with our diversified customer mix across corporate, leisure, MICE, weddings, and religious travel, enables stable cash flows and pricing resilience across cycles.

Adding further, Mr. Mubeen Mehta, CEO, Suba Hotels Limited, stated: "In parallel, we have initiated our international expansion with the successful establishment of operations in Dubai, leveraging the Click Hotels brand in a high-demand, India-linked travel market. This marks an important step in building an asset-light international platform, with a disciplined approach to evaluating further opportunities across the GCC region.

By combining domestic expansion in underpenetrated markets with selective international growth, supported by asset-light models, advanced revenue management, and strengthening direct and corporate channels, we are confident in our ability to scale sustainably, enhance returns on capital, and create long-term value for our investors."

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

