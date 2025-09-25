VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: Suman Brothers Consultancy, under the guidance of its Director Dr. Saurabh Suman, has become a company that Indian students can trust when seeking to gain higher education in a foreign nation. The consultancy has negotiated directly with recognized Universities in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Malta and Poland; this has seen it become a transparent and trustworthy company in an environment where there are intermediaries and unqualified players.

The business was established in 2021 when Dr. Suman was a medical student in Ukraine. The ethos of the company is based on his own experience. He did not receive any seat in NEET and was struggling with finances in the private medical colleges of India, and instead chose Ukraine. There, he saw himself on the front line of consultancies deceiving students and then abandoning them penniless after spending a large sum of money. This compelled him to set up his own company with the objective of protecting middle-class families against this kind of exploitation.

Currently, the transparency of operations makes Suman Brothers Consultancy credible. Other consultancies will add some fees or require extra money as part of visas and accommodation, whereas in Dr. Suman's firm, students pay their fees straight to universities. Formal agreements with 10-12 institutions are openly displayed on the company page and social media platforms, which is the attribute that distinguishes the consultancy from other areas of the industry often tarnished with falsehood. The consultancy has, over the years, increased its affiliations to various universities in Europe and Central Asia and has been able to establish a reputation for reliability.

The leadership of Dr. Suman is not confined to business alone but also extends to advocacy and service to people. Soon before the Russia-Ukraine conflict deteriorated in February 2022, he warned the Prime Minister's Office about the severity of the situation. The Indian Embassy also issued warnings to students in preparation for evacuation within a few days. More significantly, his contributions to the government regarding supposed Pakistani influence in Kyrgyz universities, just over a week ago, demonstrated his dual focus: the need to protect students and national interests.

There have been challenges in the growth path of the consultancy. Developing trust among students and forming partnerships with universities would not come easily, especially at the beginning. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine were additional obstacles. Nevertheless, Dr. Suman used his academic qualification, having completed his MBBS in 2023 and passing the FMGE in 2024, to boost student and family trust. His experience highlights the focus of the consultancy both on professional skills and individual integrity.

Since its head office, the company has taken over student placements in various geographies and has direct connections with three universities in Georgia, two in Kyrgyzstan, one in Uzbekistan, and one in Russia. Thus, this will serve the increasing needs of Indian students who are looking to acquire cheap but quality education in a foreign country, specifically in medicine. The model does not just bridge the gap between academics but also introduces a sense of accountability to a sector where student welfare is often a secondary consideration.

In the future, Dr. Suman sees the opportunity to take operations to greater heights without compromising the original values of the consultancy, such as honesty and transparency. He often tells learners to beware of fraudulent agents and to keep in touch with the Indian embassies regularly when they are in other countries. His message to young people dwells on the principle of integrity as the fundamental basis of development, whether in business or nation-building.

With personal experience, professional success, and patriotic duty, Suman Brothers Consultancy has set a growth path that redefines the business of overseas education. The transparent manner in which the firm conducts its business is an indication of a new age in the industry where integrity will be the ultimate currency.

