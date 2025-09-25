Beijing, September 25: The Xiaomi 17 series has been launched in China with the recently unveiled flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The flagship Xiaomi 17 series includes the following devices: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The company has already shared the design, featuring two displays - one regular on the front and another on the rear around the camera module.

The Xiaomi 17 lineup uses the same naming style as Apple’s newly launched iPhone 17 series. The standard model and Pro variant have been launched in China with dual rear cameras, while the Pro Max variant comes with four cameras. Unlike last year, the design of the flagship models has been completely changed. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Based on Android 16 Comes With HyperIsland, DeepThink and AI Features, Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 17 Series 1st To Get It; Check Key Details.

Xiaomi 17 Price, Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi 17 feature 6.3-inch flat OLED displays with slim bezels. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and Adreno 840 GPU, offering fast multitasking, smooth app switching, and enhanced gaming performance. The processor is paired with Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. The operating system brings various AI-powered features and overall improvements in user experience.

The Xiaomi 17 has a 6.3-inch OLED LTPO 120Hz display with 3,500 nits peak brightness, 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM options, and 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.1 storage options. It features triple rear cameras (50MP+50MP+50MP) and a 50MP front-facing camera. The device is powered by a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast-charging support. Xiaomi 17 prices in China are CNY 4,499 (around INR 55,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant, CNY 4,799 (around INR 59,000) for the 12GB+512GB variant, and CNY 4,999 (around INR 62,200) for the 16GB+512GB variant. Sales will begin in China on September 27, 2025.

Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch main displays, respectively, along with 3,500-nit M10 rear secondary displays for selfies, AI features, and Post-it Notes. Both run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 with HyperIsland. Both Pro smartphones have triple rear cameras including a 50MP primary Light Hunter 950L sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. On the front, they feature a 50MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro has a 6,300mAh battery with fast-charging support, while the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has a larger 7,500mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Additionally, all the Xiaomi 17 series offer 5G connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, NFC, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C charging and IP66/68/69 ratings, in-display fingerprint scanner and all the basic features. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launched: From Xiaomi 17 Series to Realme GT 8 Pro and POCO F8 Ultra; Check Over 10 Devices That Will Feature Qualcomm’s Flagship Processor.

Xiaomi 17 Pro price in China starts at CNY 5,999 (around INR 74,600) for 12GB+256GB RAM and storage option. The higher variant with 12GB+512GB option, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB options are launched at CNY 5,299 (around INR 66,900), CNY 5,599 (around INR 69,700) and CNY 5,999 (around INR 74,600), respectively. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max price in China starts at CNY 5,999 for the 12GB + 512GB option. The 16GB+512GB variant is launched at CNY 6,299 (around INR 78,300) and top variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is introduced at CNY 6,999 (around INR 87,100).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).