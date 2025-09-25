Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been receiving a lot of praise ever since his debut directorial series The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on Netflix. The show stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahheer Bambba and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. Amid this, Bobby Deol, aka Lord Bobby's 1997 song "Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela", has taken social media by storm, thanks to its inclusion in Aryan Khan's new series. As the 90s song continues to take over the internet, filmmaker Rajiv Rai, director of Bobby Deol’s Gupt, the film the track originally came from, has shared his reaction to its growing popularity and also showered praise on Aryan Khan. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: These 5 Indian Movies of Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan and Ajay Devgn Pulled Off Same WTF Twist As Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series (SPOILER ALERT).

‘Gupt’ Director Rajiv Rai on Aryan Khan Using ‘Duniya Haseenoa Ka Mela ' in ’The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajiv Rai shared that he is extremely happy for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, for the big success of his maiden directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He said, "The credit of the songs' success does not belong to me, to be honest, it belongs to Aryan. Because he took the song and used it for his series, and it has worked brilliantly. Honestly, I am just very elated that I contributed to making something that helps make his career."

Rajiv Rai Credits SRK for Letting Aryan Khan Use the Song

The filmmaker added that he normally does not allow anyone to reuse his music, but just because of Shah Rukh Khan, he allowed it to be used in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. "I generally don't give my music away. It's not that I'm not selective, but I don't like to seem overused. Here, I didn't blink an eyelid. SRK has been gracious to me. When he asked me, I was like 'Whatever you want!' So happy it worked out for them."

He concluded by saying, "It's wonderful to see something created years ago find such relevance today. Sometimes all it takes is the right moment and the right storyteller to bring it back."

About ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’

The song "Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela" was sung by Udit Narayan and Sunita Rao. It was composed by Viju Shah, and 28 years after its release, the track is trending across social media platforms. The song is a part of Bobby Deol's Gupt, which also starred Manisha Koirala and Kajol. The song's significance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood is only revealed in the climax, where Bobby Deol's Ajay Talvar, with Mona Singh's Neeta Singh, who is digitally inserted to add a plot twist. Former NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede Files Defamation Case Against Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, Alleging Misleading Portrayal and Damage to Reputation!.

Watch the Music Video of ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’:

About ’The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Apart from the lead cast, Aryan Khan's debut series features a star-studded cameo appearance from Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli and Disha Patani, among others. The series is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. All seven episodes of The Ba***ds of Bollywood are available for streaming on Netflix.

