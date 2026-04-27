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Agency News Agency News Business News | Sunbeam World School Achieves Prestigious WACE Affiliation, Marking a New Era in Global Education Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 27: Sunbeam World School proudly announces a significant milestone in its journey towards academic excellence, the school has been officially granted affiliation with the Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE). This achievement places Sunbeam World School among a distinguished network of global institutions committed to delivering internationally recognized, high-quality education.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 27: Sunbeam World School proudly announces a significant milestone in its journey towards academic excellence, the school has been officially granted affiliation with the Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE). This achievement places Sunbeam World School among a distinguished network of global institutions committed to delivering internationally recognized, high-quality education.

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The WACE affiliation is a testament to the school's unwavering dedication to innovation, academic rigor, and holistic student development. Recognized worldwide, the WACE curriculum is known for its balanced approach, combining strong academic foundations with practical skills, critical thinking, and global perspectives. With this affiliation, students at Sunbeam World School will now have access to an internationally benchmarked curriculum that opens doors to higher education opportunities across the globe.

Expressing her enthusiasm on this remarkable achievement, Dr. Alisha Madhok Walia, CEO of Sunbeam World School, said, "This is a proud and defining moment for all of us at Sunbeam World School. Our vision has always been to provide our students with world-class education that prepares them not just for exams, but for life. The WACE affiliation strengthens our commitment to nurturing globally competent, confident, and future-ready learners."

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Over the years, Sunbeam World School has built a strong reputation for its forward-thinking approach to education. By integrating modern teaching methodologies, digital learning tools, and a student-centric environment, the school has consistently focused on fostering curiosity, creativity, and independent thinking among its students. The addition of the WACE curriculum further enhances this vision, offering a structured yet flexible pathway that aligns with international standards.

The affiliation also reflects the school's continuous efforts to evolve with the changing educational landscape. In today's rapidly transforming world, the demand for globally relevant skills has never been higher. Through WACE, students will benefit from a curriculum that emphasizes analytical thinking, real-world application, and career readiness essential elements for success in the 21st century.

Sunbeam World School is now preparing to initiate its communication and outreach efforts to inform parents and students about this new offering. With the support of WACE India and adherence to international brand and academic guidelines, the school aims to ensure a seamless and impactful rollout of the program.

This milestone not only strengthens the school's academic portfolio but also reinforces its position as a progressive institution dedicated to shaping future leaders. As Sunbeam World School steps into this new chapter, it remains committed to its core mission empowering students with knowledge, skills, and values that enable them to thrive in a global environment.

With the WACE affiliation, the future looks brighter than ever for the students of Sunbeam World School where excellence in education truly knows no boundaries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)