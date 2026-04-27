Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: Can Watermelon Cause Food Poisoning? Experts Weigh In After 4 Die in Pydhonie

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A tragic incident in South Mumbai’s Pydhonie area has claimed the lives of an entire family of four following suspected food poisoning. The deceased - identified as Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13) - died within hours of each other at JJ Hospital on Sunday. While the family had shared a meal of biryani with relatives earlier that evening, investigators are primarily focusing on a watermelon consumed by the four victims later that night, as no other guests reported falling ill.

Timeline of the Incident Involving the Dokadia Family

On the night of April 25, the Dokadia family hosted five relatives for dinner at their residence in the Moghul Building. All nine individuals consumed a meal of biryani around 10:30 PM. The guests left shortly after, reporting no health issues. Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: 4 of Family Die After Eating Watermelon After Biryani in Pydhonie.

According to police statements, the four family members later consumed a watermelon between 1:00 AM and 1:30 AM. By early morning, around 5:30 AM, all four began experiencing severe symptoms, including acute vomiting and diarrhoea. Despite being rushed to JJ Hospital, the younger daughter, Ayesha, passed away Sunday morning, followed by her mother and sister. Abdullah succumbed at approximately 10:30 PM that night.

Medical Findings and Expert Analysis

Post-mortem examinations were conducted at JJ Hospital on Monday, but the medical team has reserved their final opinion. Officials said that the exact cause of death will only be established after the histopathological and forensic reports are examined. Health experts suggest that while watermelon is generally safe, its high water and sugar content can facilitate rapid bacterial growth if the fruit is contaminated or improperly stored. Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator Dr Archana Batra noted that pathogens like Salmonella or E. coli can cause severe systemic infections such as sepsis.

Additionally, concerns have been raised regarding the possible injection of glucose or dyes into the fruit, which can further exacerbate contamination risks. Rupali Datta, a consultant nutritionist, said that watermelon can cause food poisoning and even lead to serious health complications, including death in severe cases. However, she added that the same depends on circumstances.

Investigation and Safety Warnings

The JJ Marg Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and have sent food samples, including the remains of the biryani and the leftover watermelon, to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina for toxicological analysis. Food Safety Experts advise the following to prevent contamination:

Avoid Late-Night Fruit: Digestion slows during sleep; consuming potentially contaminated produce late at night can aggravate distress.

Digestion slows during sleep; consuming potentially contaminated produce late at night can aggravate distress. Storage Matters: Pre-cut fruits should be refrigerated and consumed quickly to prevent bacterial multiplication.

Pre-cut fruits should be refrigerated and consumed quickly to prevent bacterial multiplication. Source Reliability: Purchase produce from trusted vendors to minimise the risk of chemically adulterated fruits.

The police continue to record statements from the surviving relatives and neighbours to determine if any other factors contributed to the sudden fatalities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).