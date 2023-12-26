ATK

New Delhi [India], December 26: On December 23, Suniel Shetty, the Bollywood star, fitness icon, and sports promoter, offered his support to Team TSL Hawks in the World Tennis League. The team TSL Hawks, belonging to Toyam Sports Limited and Pacific Star Sports, gained the endorsement of Shetty, who holds the position of brand ambassador for Toyam Sports Limited (TSL). This backing was formalized during Shetty's visit to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The team 'TSL Hawks', owned by Pacific Star Sports (PSS), a subsidiary of Toyam Sports Limited based in the UAE. TSL, holds the unique distinction of being the only BSE-listed sports company in India. Recognized for its significant role in major global sporting events, Toyam Sports Limited has actively collaborated with renowned cricket leagues worldwide, including the African Cup T20, Tanzania Cricket Premier League, Cricket Kenya, Oman Cricket Academy, and the India-Bangladesh ODI series.

As a pioneer in sports production, promotion, and management, TSL made a groundbreaking contribution to the Mixed Martial Arts scene by introducing the 'Kumite 1 League' in 2018. Notably, the company orchestrated the largest MMA fight night in India, featuring teams from India and the UAE, with the legendary Mike Tyson as its brand ambassador. TSL's achievements also extend to producing 'Kumite-1 Warrior Hunt,' India's first sports reality web series, launched in early 2023.

In the Meteora World Tennis League (WTL), TSL has expanded its role, following its sponsorship of the league's inaugural edition in 2022. The TSL Hawks team has successfully assembled a roster featuring top-tier tennis talents from around the globe, including the current WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, ATP World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz, WTA World No. 20 Caroline Garcia, and ATP World No. 11 Casper Ruud. These players have showcased their exceptional skills during the Meteora World Tennis League, held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

During the visit of the Bollywood star to support his team, Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD of Toyam Sports Limited, expressed gratitude for Suniel Shetty's unwavering support. Budhwani acknowledged Shetty's consistent dedication to promoting sports globally and thanked him for standing by 'TSL Hawks' in Abu Dhabi.

Enthralled by the outstanding performances of TSL Hawks' players, Suniel Shetty extended his heartfelt wishes for the forthcoming season of the World Tennis League. He praised the remarkable sporting atmosphere at the world Tennis League, the greatest show in the court. Suniel Shetty also congratulated Team Toyam Sports Limited & Pacific Star Sports for being the part of the World Tennis League and diversifying into sports beyond cricket and mixed martial arts.

