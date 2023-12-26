Kolkata, December 26: A newlywed woman's lover is said to have run over her father when he tried to stop his daughter from eloping with him. The incident took place at Birbhum's Yogyanagar village in Kolkata, West Bengal on Sunday, December 24. In serious condition, the victim Quddus Sheikh was admitted to Burdwan Medical College. Locals claimed that before Kutuba Khatun got married, she was in a relationship with Sk Safikul, who belongs to the same village.

The woman's family married her off to Sk Younis from the nearby Burdwan area despite her opposition to the match. Kutuba visited her parents with her spouse seven days following the wedding. Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Wife’s Lover With The Help of His Father; Arrested.

Kutuba's relatives said that her father Quddus Sheikh attempted to stop Safikul and his group on Sunday night as they attempted to take the woman away in a vehicle. However, Quddus was left in a gory mess as Safikul, the driver, slammed him and then ran over his body. After being brought to a nearby hospital for admission, he was transferred in serious condition to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. Telangana Shocker: Father Kills Daughter’s Lover With Pestle When He Arrives at Girl’s House in Nalgonda District.

Kutuba and Safikul were able to get away. According to the police, a manhunt has been launched for Sk Safikul and Kutuba Khatun.

