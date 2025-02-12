VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: As data continues to fuel transformation across industries, the need for skilled professionals who can harness the power of business analytics is more critical than ever. According to recent industry reports, 91% of organizations plan to increase their investment in data-driven decision-making over the next few years. Yet, only a small fraction of the workforce is equipped to meet this demand.

Recognizing this gap, REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence (RACE), REVA University, has launched a UGC-approved, Two-Year Weekend Master's Program in Business Analytics, specifically designed for working professionals. This program offers a unique blend of industry-focused learning and flexibility, enabling professionals to gain advanced skills without disrupting their careers.

Ranked #1 in India by Analytics India Magazine 2023, RACE's Business Analytics program is designed to provide high-quality education that empowers professionals to lead in the data-driven world.

The Program Features:

* Domain-Specific AI Models - Learn to apply AI-driven analytics in key sectors like Supply Chain, Retail, Marketing, Finance, Sales, and Operations.

* Hands-On Learning - Gain practical experience with 20+ industry-leading tools, from data visualization platforms to machine learning models.

* Industry Mentorship - Receive guidance from CXOs and top thought leaders in business analytics, helping you stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

* Real-World Projects - Work on 10+ mini-projects and 2 capstone projects, allowing you to apply learning to real business challenges. You can even publish research in top journals.

And if you're still on the fence, hear from our successful graduates:

"I proudly earned my M.Sc. in Business Analytics from REVA University, gaining the expertise to transform data into actionable insights and solve real-world business challenges."- Sunil Kumar, M.Sc. in Business Analytics

The Future of Data Analytics Careers

If you're thinking about a career in data analytics, you're likely aware that positions like data scientist, information security analyst, and operations research analyst are among the top 10 fastest-growing jobs in the US. But the field of analytics offers a wide range of roles to explore.

At REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence, we help you explore a wide range of career paths in analytics. From becoming a data scientist or business intelligence analyst to excelling as a marketing analyst, we cover the responsibilities, skills, salaries, and growth potential of each role.

Our goal? To arm you with the right skills to step into an exciting and lucrative data analytics career.

Applications are now open for the 15th batch of the Master's in Business Analytics program at RACE.

About RACE

REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence (RACE), REVA University, is dedicated to transforming professionals into visionary enterprise leaders. With its specialized programs tailored for working professionals, RACE provides the skills, knowledge, and mentorship required for career advancement in today's competitive business environment. Explore more at https://bit.ly/4ijzTAs

