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Agency News Agency News Business News | Supermicro Expands Data Center Building Block Solutions® Flexibility with Arm-Based Platforms and OCP Systems for Next-Gen AI Infrastructure Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. San Jose (California) [US], April 29: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, 5G/Edge Total Solution provider, today expanded its Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) portfolio with new Arm®-based server platforms powered by the new Arm AGI CPU, and new Open Compute Project (OCP) ORv3-compliant rack offerings. Supermicro leads the industry with over 20 OCP Inspired™ systems, which incorporate various OCP technologies and form factors, to simplify open data center deployments.

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US], April 29: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, 5G/Edge Total Solution provider, today expanded its Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) portfolio with new Arm®-based server platforms powered by the new Arm AGI CPU, and new Open Compute Project (OCP) ORv3-compliant rack offerings. Supermicro leads the industry with over 20 OCP Inspired™ systems, which incorporate various OCP technologies and form factors, to simplify open data center deployments.

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- Arm AGI CPU-based platforms increase performance-per-watt for modern workloads- High-density liquid-cooled systems accelerate HPC and AI workloads- Flexible infrastructure supports agentic AI across cloud and enterprise environments

"Supermicro continues to advance its DCBBS with an expanded portfolio of Arm-based platforms and OCP systems for next-gen AI and HPC," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "With high-density, liquid-cooled systems and energy-efficient Arm architectures, we enable scalable, flexible data centers that maximize performance-per-watt and accelerate AI adoption across cloud and enterprise environments."

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DCBBS delivers complete, modular AI infrastructure. Built from validated components and sub-systems, DCBBS provides end-to-end deployment flexibility - from individual GPUs and networking switches to complete racks, site infrastructure, management software, and professional services.

"The rapid growth of AI is reshaping infrastructure requirements across the data center," said Mohamed Awad, Executive Vice President, Cloud AI Business Unit, Arm. "Arm AGI CPU-based platforms, built on Arm Neoverse technology, provide the foundation for this new generation of compute, and our collaboration with Supermicro brings these capabilities to market in flexible, high-density systems optimized for modern AI and cloud environments."

"By integrating energy-efficient Arm Neoverse platforms into Supermicro's ORv3 portfolio, the OCP Community is extending the open supply chain for AI infrastructure. This collaboration delivers the modular, liquid-cooled building blocks required to scale high-performance, energy-efficient data centers across the entire ecosystem," said Steve Helvie, Chief Emerging Ecosystem Officer, OCP Foundation.

Supermicro's expanded OCP ORv3 portfolio includes new rack configurations and purpose-built servers designed for seamless integration and high-performance workloads. A new 2U GPU system, compatible with 21-inch OCP ORv3 racks, features dual Intel® Xeon® 6 6700 series processors with P-cores, a 1400A busbar inspired by OCP with power shelves, and DC-SCM support. The system integrates the NVIDIA HGX™ B300 8-GPU platform with 5th Generation NVLink®, delivering the compute density and bandwidth required for large-scale AI deployments. Learn more here.

Also available for ORv3 environments is Supermicro's FlexTwin™ system, which is a high-density, dual-node platform that integrates two independent servers in a 1-OU chassis. Designed for HPC and AI workloads, the system supports the latest Intel processors and future Intel and AMD CPUs. The FlexTwin leverages Supermicro's DLC-2 liquid cooling solution for CPUs, memory, and VRMs--removing up to 90%* of system generated heat. Learn more here.

In addition, Supermicro is making available two new Arm-based systems powered by the recently announced Arm AGI CPU in 2U and 5U form factors, delivering high core density, expanded memory capacity, and flexible I/O for energy-efficient, scalable agentic AI infrastructure.

Systems Overview:

- Compact 2U Server

- Arm AGI CPU with 64, 128, or 136 Arm Neoverse® V3 cores- 24 DIMM slots, for up to 6TB of DDR5 memory- 8 front hot-swap 2.5" NVMe drive bays- Details here- Expanded 5U server

- Arm AGI CPU with 64, 128, or 136 Arm Neoverse V3 cores- 24 DIMM slots, for up to 6TB of DDR5 memory- 8 front hot-swap 2.5" NVMe drive bays- Additional PCIe lanes for increasing the number of GPUs, in an I/O rich configuration - Details hereSupermicro promotes staff volunteering at the Open Compute Project Foundation, where the company holds a seat on the OCP Advisory Board. Learn more about how Supermicro supports OCP activities and initiatives here.

*Based on Supermicro estimates

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Asia, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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