Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Swarajya Rakshak Sanstha, a pioneering grassroots institution dedicated to shaping India's future warriors and workforce, proudly announces its achievements and impact from June 2024 to July 2025. With a mission rooted in discipline, empowerment, and dharmic duty, the organisation has transformed hundreds of lives through combat training, sports excellence, and social service initiatives.

Building India's Warriors: Training & Government Service Success

- 80 youth are guided through structured training programs, with 40 residential trainees year-round in focused batches.

- 11 aspirants cleared physical exams and 3 were successfully inducted into government services, marking a milestone in disciplined preparation.

- Balanced nutrition is provided daily to all athletes, including milk, eggs, and scheduled non-vegetarian meals -- ensuring fitness meets sustainability.

- Tactical Edge Training and certifications for our instructors and mentors under Sensei Avnish (Spartan's Tacticals) elevated recruits' readiness for real-world challenges.

Sporting Achievements: Wrestling, Marathons, and Martial Arts

- 7 district-level wrestling titles secured by academy athletes.

- 4 marathon medals won by trainees who represented both discipline and endurance.

- Demonstrations of traditional weapon-based martial arts inspired over 1,200 schoolchildren, with viral reels showcasing under-12 prodigies.

- Academy's own tennis ball cricket team lifted 4 trophies across districts.

Charitable Outreach & Social Impact

- Sole sponsorship of the Maharashtra Wheelchair Cricket Team across 5 tournaments, including hosting selection and training camps.

- Organised 2 physiotherapy and wellness camps for both wheelchair athletes and academy trainees.

- Provided transport and buses for all major events, ensuring accessibility and inclusion.

- Distributed over 54,000 wholesome meals during activities, making nutrition a guaranteed right, not a privilege.

- Rescue and care of 3 dogs and 2 cats -- integrated as part of the academy's daily life and cultural ethos.

Women's Empowerment & Education

- 1,100 girls empowered through free self-defence camps (Oct 2024 - Mar 2025), with weekly Sunday workshops training ~200 participants each week.

- Conducted aptitude tests for 600 students, honouring the top 50 achievers alongside parents and principals.

- Martial arts demonstrations in 4 schools, reaching 1,200 children with lessons in discipline, tradition, and safety.

Cultural & Community Anchoring

The academy has remained a nucleus of tradition and unity, hosting:

- Independence Day, Republic Day, Guru Poornima, Lakshmi Pooja, Gudi Padwa, and Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations.

- Workshops on indigenous weapon-based martial arts, keeping ancient traditions alive in modern Bharat.

Interventions & Acts of Duty and Service

- Assisted a family in recovering their 14-year-old son, lured by false job promises.

- Supported Omkar Roundale, Maharashtra Wheelchair Cricket Captain, in resolving a handicap vehicle dealership fraud worth ₹1 lakh.

- Provided food and refreshments to over 3,000 people throughout the year.

A New Dawn: Forging Champions Through the Mud

As Bharat steps into a new year this Diwali, Swarajya Rakshak Sanstha is evolving its model to focus with absolute clarity on what it knows best:

- Combat Fitness & Tactical Training - Raising India's future protectors with programs that blend military-grade endurance, wrestling grit, and urban warfare readiness.

- Athlete-to-Champion Pipeline - From mud pits and wrestling mats to the octagon and marathon tracks, the Sanstha is intensifying its athlete development programs to produce medal winners and service-ready youth.

- Spartan's Tactical Academy Collaboration - Under the Swarajya Rakshak Career Foundation, Spartan's Tactical Academy will expand into advanced combat sports and tactical readiness training, ensuring aspirants are battle-ready for both government and private service roles.

- Dharmic Grounding - Beyond skill, the Sanstha's warriors will embody Sanatan values, humility, and service -- prepared not just to win, but to lead.

This shift cements the Sanstha's role not just as a training academy, but as a crucible of transformation -- where discipline, mud, sweat, and struggle forge champions for tomorrow's Bharat.

About Swarajya Rakshak Sanstha

Founded with the vision of building a self-sustaining ecosystem of warriors, leaders, and socially responsible citizens, Swarajya Rakshak Sanstha continues to empower youth across Maharashtra through combat sports, executive training, women's self-defence initiatives, and community service. By blending discipline with compassion, the Sanstha stands as a beacon for India's next generation of defenders and leaders.

For more information, visit https://swarajyarakshaksanstha.com.

