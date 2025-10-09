Mumbai, October 9: In a historic move to strengthen educational ties between the UK and India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the opening of nine British university campuses, including the universities of Southampton, Surrey and Lancaster, in India.

PM Modi's announcement came at a joint press conference with his UK counterpart, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who arrived in India for a two-day visit on Wednesday, accompanied by the biggest-ever trade delegation from the country.. "The Gurugram campus of Southampton University has already been inaugurated, with the first cohort of students now enrolled," he said at the press meet after a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan here. India, UK Natural Partners; Strong Ties Pillar for Global Stability, Economic Progress, Says PM Narendra Modi.

VIDEO | Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) addresses the CEO Forum alongside his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer. He says, "Nine UK universities will open their campuses in India." (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/4cxxlDOaCJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2025

In Gujarat’s GIFT city, three more campuses are being readied, the PM said. PM Starmer confirmed that the University of Lancaster and the University of Surrey have been given approval to open new campuses in India, to help meet their booming demand for higher education places. "The demand for the best quality higher education is very high. So. I am really pleased to announce that more British universities will be setting up campuses in India, making Britain India's leading international provider of higher education and delivering on our vision 2035," he noted.

Currently, there are 40 million students at universities in India, but 70 million places are needed by 2035. The UK’s world-renowned higher education sector is capitalising on that demand by giving thousands of Indian students the chance to study for a UK degree without leaving home -- while bolstering our economy by millions of pounds. "I’m delighted that more Indian students will be able to benefit from a world-class British education in the near future - strengthening the ties between our two countries while pumping millions back into our economy and supporting jobs at home," PM Starmer said. 'Looking Forward for Advancing Vision for Stronger, Prosperous Future': PM Narendra Modi Welcomes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to India.

The announcement of British universities opening campuses in India aligns with the broader goals of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, aiming to foster closer economic and educational ties between the two countries. This move is expected to facilitate greater collaboration in research, innovation, and academic exchange, benefiting students and professionals alike.

