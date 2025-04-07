SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International University, proudly commenced the 17th Edition of its annual legal, cultural, and sports festival, 'Symbhav' on April 2nd, 2025, at the SVC Auditorium. The festival continues its tradition of hosting diverse events aimed at encouraging collaborative learning among students from various academic disciplines worldwide.

The Opening Ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness. The event featured distinguished guests including Saiee Manjrekar, acclaimed actress from the Indian Film Industry; Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Director of SLS Pune, and Dean, Faculty of Law at SIU.

Saiee Manjrekar expressed her gratitude for being invited to the 17th edition of the event. She shared her personal fondness for cultural events and encouraged students to embrace creativity and create cherished memories. Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur set the tone for the event by highlighting the essence of culture as interdependence. She recounted Symbhav's evolutionary journey from a student-driven fest to its current grand stature, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability and positive impact on the Pancha Koshas - the five different layers of being. Mr. Jason Sreshtha Shetty, Student Convenor of Symbhav'25 elaborated on this year's theme, 'Alchemy of Aspirations,' describing it as a symbol of evolution and perseverance where dreams pursued with determination become reality.

A special video prepared by the students showcased the festival's evolution and grandeur. The ceremony concluded with captivating musical and dance performances by students of the Cultural Committee, demonstrating their creativity and passion.

The second half of the day featured the much-anticipated Law Theatre, an initiative inspired by Prof. (Dr.) S. B. Mujumdar, Founder and President of Symbiosis and Chancellor of Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

Law Theatre has been a consistent highlight of Symbhav since its inception, exploring various socio-legal themes over the years. Beginning with the Tilak Trial, it has addressed witch hunting (Jagrahari, 2017), refugee crises (Mere Hisse Ki Dhoop, 2019), marital rape (Genda Phool, 2020), migrant issues (Darbadar, 2021), inter-parental abduction (Khel Khilona, 2022), capital punishment (Sui Aur Dhaga, 2023), and tribal rights (Maaye maati chodab naye, 2024).

This year's production, "Binary Blossoms," explored "Pixels of Deception: AI-Driven Deep Fake, Artistic Theft and the Battle for Privacy." The play examined how AI's rapid development is reshaping the creative landscape, raising concerns about artistic theft, deep fakes, privacy violations, and intellectual property rights.

Inspired by real-world legal precedents including Akshay Tanna v. John Doe, Rajat Sharma v. X Corporation, and Ani Technologies, Private Limited v. State of Karnataka, the legal drama was set in a suburban town. It followed struggling musicians, a cybercafe owner exploiting AI for profit, and a student whose stolen identity led to visa rejection. The narrative unfolded through a compelling trial scene examining copyright infringement, personality rights violations, and privacy breaches arising from AI use. Through creative and impactful performances, "Binary Blossoms" successfully bridged the gap between complex legal discourse and public understanding.

The festival will continue with more exciting events in the coming days, further embodying Symbhav's spirit of excellence and collaboration.

