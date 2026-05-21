Metronade Dies: Popular Content Creator Roger Moore Killed in Accident at 23, Family Shares Emotional Tribute

Roger "Metronade" Moore, a popular content creator known for his comedy skits, gaming videos, and anime content, has died at the age of 23 following an accident on Monday, May 11. His family and friends confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post, sending shockwaves through his online community of millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitch.

Who Was Metronade?

Roger Moore built a loyal and deeply engaged audience through content that blended comedy, anime, gaming, fashion, and cinematic storytelling. What set him apart was his willingness to draw from his own personal experiences to create videos that resonated far beyond entertainment. At the time of his death, he had amassed over 644,000 followers on Instagram, 1.3 million followers on TikTok, and more than 181,000 subscribers on YouTube. Japanese Influencer Zepa Dies Unexpectedly at 26; Fans Mourn Her Death.

Beyond social media, Moore was a graduate of Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts, where he earned a Film degree in 2024. He was also closely connected with the university's Center for the Creator Economy, where he left a lasting impact on students and fellow creators.

Family's Emotional Tribute

In a deeply personal Instagram statement, Moore's family and friends spoke about his passion for storytelling and his desire to make others feel understood. "Metronade blended his expertise in film with his passions for video games, anime, fashion, and more to showcase the highs and lows of love, work, friendship, and growing up," they wrote. Who Was Ben Bader? All About American YouTuber and Lifestyle Influencer Who Died 'Extremely Suddenly' After Posting Final Video on TikTok.

His family also shed light on the deeper purpose behind his content. "By creating cinematic skits based on his own struggles, he wanted his viewers to feel less alone in theirs. He read many of your messages and comments and deeply appreciated that he could use his work to relate to others," the statement read.

His loved ones further spoke about his faith, saying, "He knew this life was fleeting, and urgently shared the word of God with all in his life, both online and in person." The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and revealed that Moore had unfinished projects and stories he had hoped to share with his audience.

Syracuse University Pays Tribute

Syracuse University's Center for the Creator Economy honored Moore in a separate Instagram post, calling him "an alumnus, artist, and friend." The center described him as someone who lived with "love, compassion, and a fearless creative spirit," adding that his presence would be remembered for years to come.

Roger Moore was 23. His content continues to live on across his social media platforms, where fans have been pouring in tributes since the news broke.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).