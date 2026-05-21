A dispute between social media influencer Chin Pui Ting, widely known as "deadpudds", and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) over alleged increase in long-term parking fees at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has triggered widespread demands for rate transparency in Malaysia. The row erupted after the TikToker shared a viral video detailing an unexpected bill at the exit barrier, accusing the airport operator of "silently" removing promotional rates and altering online calculation tools without public notice. The dispute has since escalated into a broader consumer welfare debate, with the influencer indicating plans to formally report the matter to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN). Guru Bahasa Inggris Viral Video: Alleged English Teacher-Student Clip Sparks Concern in Indonesia.

TikToker Chin Pui Ting's Viral KLIA Parking Complaint

The controversy began when Chin returned to KLIA’s Long-Term Car Park (LTCP) on May 15 following a 12-day trip. Having referenced an ongoing promotional tier heavily advertised by MAHB on social media earlier in the year—which scaled down to RM9 per day for extended stays - she estimated her total bill through the airport’s online calculator to be roughly RM213. Upon reaching the exit gate, however, she was charged the standard drive-in maximum rate of RM32 per day, culminating in a total fee of RM384.

In her viral video, which has amassed millions of views across TikTok and Instagram, Chin highlighted that the LTCP online calculator still showed the lower promotional estimate at the time of her departure on May 4. She argued that implementing a steep rate adjustment without explicit public announcements penalizes working-class travelers who budget around advertised estimates. Malaysia Seeks $251 Million from Norwegian Company Kongsberg After Norway Scuttles Missile Deal.

Why Influencer Chin Pui Ting Is Reporting KLIA Parking Rates

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MAHB Denies Parking Rate Hike

Following substantial online traction and public backlash, Malaysia Airports issued a clarification acknowledging the confusion. According to the airport operator, the lower tiered rates referenced by travelers were part of a temporary promotional campaign that officially concluded on February 24.

MAHB maintained that the RM32 daily maximum is not a newly introduced price hike, but rather a return to the standard, pre-promotion drive-in rate. The operator further explained that the cheaper rates have transitioned to an online pre-booking platform launched on February 25. Under this system, parking fees operate dynamically - similar to airline ticketing - where earlier bookings yield significantly higher discounts.

MAHB Responds After Influencer's Video on 'Silent' KLIA Parking Price Hike Goes Viral

MAHB Responds After Influencer's Video on 'Silent' KLIA Parking Price Hike Goes Viral

Chin Pui Ting Ups the Ante

The debate deepened when Chin released a follow-up video challenging MAHB’s timeline. The influencer presented screen recordings demonstrating that the airport’s official social media channels were still actively promoting the discounted multi-day rates as late as March 4, well after the stated February expiry date.

Chin further alleged that MAHB quietly deleted the promotional Facebook posts immediately after her video went viral to cover up a communication oversight.

"As a government-linked organization... you cannot do this," Chin stated in her video, calling out the company for lack of corporate transparency. "You heavily promoted the promo price, you should promote your new prices just as clearly. It is not fair to the public."

Influencer Accuses MAHB of Deleting Promo Posts After Viral Complaint

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Meanwhile, MAHB has expressed regret over the communication gap and committed to immediate adjustments in how future pricing updates are broadcast, promising a higher frequency of public updates across its social media channels. Chin has stated she will continue to pursue a formal refund via KPDN to hold the operator accountable for misleading pricing information.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Malaysia Airports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).